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Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Blunt Message on Kristaps Porzingis

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When Is Kristaps Porzingis Coming Back? Golden State Warriors Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors, health update, illness, heath status, and news
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with Will Richard #3 after a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Chase Center on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Draymond Green has a clear message for the Golden State Warriors about life without Kristaps Porzingis: you go play.

Green spoke after the Warriors’ season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and he made it clear the locker room is not sitting around waiting on answers.

Green Says the Warriors Must Play On

Asked about the uncertainty around Porzingis, Green kept it simple.

“So, no, you know, you go out there and play,” Green said. “If a guy’s injured, you don’t sit in the locker room like, ‘Oh, man, I want to…’ You go play.”

Green Confirms Bigger Workload at Center

Draymond Green, Michael Porter Jr.
GettyDraymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Green was also asked whether Porzingis’ absence puts more physical responsibility on him, specifically playing heavy minutes at center since the preseason. His answer was short.

“Yeah, definitely,” Green said.

That mattered in the opener, when the Lakers scored 66 points in the paint and shot 57% as a team. The Warriors are already without Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL, and Green is carrying more inside.

Stephen Curry Also Weighs In

GettyStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry took a more reflective tone. He said it is a hard situation for everyone involved, starting with Porzingis.

“It’s a hard one for all reasons. Personally, first and foremost. Then us as a team,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Curry said the Warriors miss what Porzingis brings at center. “We always said availability was a big factor for our team,” he said. “It’s no secret that (center) spot was an important one for us.”

Warriors Reportedly Exploring Trade Routes

When Is Kristaps Porzingis Coming Back? Golden State Warriors Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors, health update, illness, heath status, and news, Warriors Kristaps Porzingis trade rumors, Warriors trade idea, Warriors Porzingis trade proposal, Warriors Karl-Anthony Towns trade idea,
GettyKristaps Porzingis of the Golden State Warriors.

The situation has also moved off the court. The Golden State Warriors have started exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis, who is seriously contemplating his future in basketball, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Charania reported that Porzingis is dealing with recurring symptoms from POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).

There is no timetable for his return. Porzingis has been away from the team since the start of training camp, and he came back to the team facility for the first time on Oct. 13.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in their home opener. Green’s message is that the Warriors will play through it, and he will be asked to do more inside.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Blunt Message on Kristaps Porzingis

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