Former Warriors Forward Kevin Knox Finds Fresh Start After NBA Setback

Kevin Knox worked his way from the NBA Summer League to the Golden State Warriors‘ roster, hoping to resurrect a career that had fallen short of its early promise.

A year later, the former lottery pick is beginning another chapter, this time overseas.

Spanish club Unicaja Málaga announced Thursday, Oct. 29, that it reached an agreement to sign Knox through the end of the 2026-27 season, pending a medical examination.

The move marks Knox’s first stint in European basketball after spending part of the 2024-25 season with Golden State.

For Warriors fans, his latest opportunity recalls a player who briefly showed promise under Steve Kerr but struggled to establish himself in the NBA.

Kevin Knox Signs With Unicaja

Unicaja announced Knox’s signing Thursday, confirming the 27-year-old forward will wear No. 11.

The Spanish club competes in Liga Endesa and the Basketball Champions League.

Unicaja highlighted Knox’s athleticism, outside shooting and ability to play multiple frontcourt positions.

The agreement remains contingent on Knox passing a medical examination upon arriving in Málaga.

The former Kentucky standout became available after the Orlando Magic waived him Oct. 16.

Knox had signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Orlando in September but failed to secure a regular-season roster spot.

He now heads to Spain rather than returning to the NBA G League.

Knox Earned NBA Opportunity With Warriors

Knox’s time in Golden State began with a decision to swallow his pride.

The former No. 9 overall pick joined the Warriors’ Summer League team in 2024 despite already having six NBA seasons behind him.

He subsequently attended training camp before joining Santa Cruz, Golden State’s G League affiliate.

Knox averaged 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 28 regular-season games with Santa Cruz.

His production eventually earned him a pair of 10-day contracts with the Warriors in February and March 2025.

After his initial call-up, Kerr praised Knox’s persistence.

“So proud of Kevin,” Kerr said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“He had a really good camp. He’s been through a lot and coming around, really committing to his time in Santa Cruz and getting better and improving.”

Knox delivered one of his better performances Feb. 25, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Golden State’s 128-92 victory over Charlotte.

The Warriors rewarded his development with a standard contract for the remainder of the season.

Still, consistent playing time remained elusive.

Knox appeared in 14 regular-season games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in six minutes per contest.

He also made five playoff appearances during Golden State’s postseason run.

Knox Gets Fresh Start After Golden State Stint

New York originally selected Knox ninth overall in the 2018 NBA draft.

He averaged 12.8 points as a rookie but struggled to build on that promising debut.

Knox subsequently played for Atlanta, Detroit, Portland and Golden State.

Despite his limited NBA opportunities, he continued producing in the G League.

Last season, Knox averaged 21.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Windy City Bulls.

Those numbers demonstrated that his offensive ability remained intact, even as another NBA opportunity failed to materialize.

For Knox, the move to Unicaja presents a chance to secure a meaningful role rather than chase another short-term NBA contract.

Golden State gave him an opportunity to revive his career once before.

Now, Knox will attempt to build on that experience in Spain, where his scoring ability could finally translate into a consistent role.