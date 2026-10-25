Warriors Announce Injury News After Loss to Suns

Gui Santos does not appear to be facing a long absence. The Golden State Warriors forward left Saturday’s 131-122 loss to the Phoenix Suns with left knee soreness and did not return. He later said it is a minor issue, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Gui Santos Exits Warriors Game

Santos headed to the locker room in the third quarter and did not return, and the team later called it left knee soreness. He ended the night with seven points, four rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer in 23 minutes. Santos shot 1-of-4 from the field and 4-of-8 at the free-throw line.

The injury came while Santos was starting in place of Draymond Green, who sat out along with several other veterans.

Santos Says It’s a Minor Issue

Santos described the injury as a left knee tweak and said it is nothing serious, Slater reported. He had a slight limp afterward, but he felt any absence would be short, if he misses time at all.

Gui Santos said it was just a left knee tweak. Nothing serious. Had a slight limp but felt it’d be a short absence, if he even misses time. https://t.co/TQlyMq0xQT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 25, 2026

Golden State Warriors Were Already Thin

The Warriors played the second night of a back-to-back without Steph Curry, Green, Brandin Podziemski, Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porziņģis.

Santos started alongside rookies Yaxel Lendeborg and Graham Ike, Will Richard and Brandon Williams. Golden State kept it close despite the missing names. Lendeborg led the team with 26 points, De’Anthony Melton scored 25 and Williams added 20. The Warriors trailed by single digits at the final buzzer.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 0-3 and still on the road. Saturday’s game was their third in four nights across three cities, and the schedule does not ease up right away. Next up is a trip to face the Denver Nuggets on Monday, followed by a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Santos’ status for Monday will show up on the injury report. He has said he expects any absence to be short, if he misses time at all, so the report should give a clearer picture before tipoff. Golden State is still waiting on its veterans to return, so its rotation remains unsettled.