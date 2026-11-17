Gui Santos is playing through pain, and he says it is getting better. The Golden State Warriors forward scored 12 points in Monday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, then spoke about his body afterward. “It’s something that I can keep playing through,” Santos said, per Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Santos on Playing Through It

Santos has dealt with lingering knee issues. Monday gave him a better sign. He said he felt more power in his legs than he has recently.

“Just depends on how I’m feeling day-by-day,” Santos said. “Today was a day that I was feeling a little better, so, I could see on the breaks, on the drives, I had more power in the leg to brake, to do all my stuff that I usually do when I play. Slowly, but I’m getting better.”

Gui Santos played 19 mins tonight: 12 points, 7 boards. Showed more activity/energy tonight after lingering knee issues. His right ankle was taped postgame, though. He got an MRI on it to confirm no deeper issues. "It's something that I can keep playing through. Just depends… https://t.co/F8j1pvwi0y — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 17, 2026

What Santos Did Against the Pelicans

Santos played 19 minutes off the bench. He had 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Most of his scoring came at the line, where he made seven of eight free throws. He shot 2-of-6 from the field and 1-of-3 from three.

Evans noted he showed more activity and energy than he has recently. But his right ankle was taped after the game. He had an MRI on it to confirm there were no deeper issues.

Golden State Warriors Bench Gets Tested

The Warriors could not turn that energy into a win. They lost 115-94 to a Pelicans team that had been on a six-game losing streak.

Golden State fell behind early. They were outscored 35-11 in the first quarter and made just 11 of 46 three-pointers. The Pelicans won the rebounding battle 58-50.

Yaxel Lendeborg scored 28 points with eight rebounds. Brandin Podziemski added 15. Santos’s 12 were among the few bright spots off the bench.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have lost three straight and sit at 8-6. Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear for at least two weeks, and the team is bracing for closer to a month. Santos’s health will matter as Golden State looks for rotation help.