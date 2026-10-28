Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Oct. 28)

The Golden State Warriors are set to conclude their three-game road trip on Wednesday, when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

The Warriors are coming off their first win of the season, beating the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday.

Yaxel Lendeborg stole the show, finishing with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the Warriors’ 134-114 win.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Timberwolves

There are four players in the Golden State Warriors’ injury report against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis remain out and sidelined.

Butler and Moody are recovering from their respective knee surgeries, while Porzingis’ injury designation is “Not With Team.”

Porzingis is reportedly dealing with symptoms of his POTS diagnosis, but it seems like the Warriors are just looking at him being on a leave of absence.

Yaxel Lendeborg is also on the injury report as questionable. He is dealing with inflammation and soreness in his left foot. He will be evaluated before tip-off, and he could be downgraded to out or upgraded to available.

The good news for Golden State is that their veterans like Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Al Horford are all available to play.

They also face a Timberwolves team that won’t have Anthony Edwards, who has been ruled out for two months due to a knee injury.

What Happened to Yaxel Lendeborg?

According to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle, Yaxel Lendeborg was limping after the game. He received treatment and told reporters that he suffered the foot injury after getting tripped,

The rookie called the injury “tender,” but the Warriors medical team informed him that his injury was “nothing crazy.”

“Yaxel Lendeborg was limping pretty obviously on his way to postgame media room. Was getting treatment postgame,” Evans wrote in a post on X. “Said he got tripped up and has a ‘tender’ left foot. Medical staff told him ‘it should be nothing crazy,’ he said.”

That’s good news for Lendeborg and the Warriors. He’ll likely get upgraded to available, though it won’t be surprising if Golden State errs on the side of caution.

Lendeborg has been having a pretty good start to his NBA career.

In four games, Lendeborg averages 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals.