Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Sends Warning on Injury Return

There are plenty of candidates for who and what will be the X factor for the Golden State Warriors in this upcoming season, which is why it is not hard to imagine any of a number of a range of outcomes for this roster. NBA playoffs, maybe even with home court advantage in the first round? Possible. Play in? Certainly. Lottery-bound? Can see that, too. Of all the determining factors that will play a role in how things turn out, though, none figure to be quite as important as star forward Jimmy Butler.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s learning curve will be a factor. Draymond Green’s adjustments will matter. Brandin Podziemski needs to take a big leap. Kristaps Porzingis will have to be healthy once in a while. Those are, no doubt, X factors.

But nothing will raise the Warriors’ ceiling like a fast and healthy return from Jimmy Butler, who tore his ACL in January.

Jimmy Butler Will Be Back ‘In a Minute’

And Butler has a warning for the rest of the NBA–he is going to be back aiding Stephen Curry sooner than some think. Butler averaged 20.0 points on 51.9% shooting last season, and the Warriors’ season began to go sideways once he was injured.

His warning, in an interview with NBC Sports: “Robin’s coming back in a minute. Just don’t know exactly when, but I know I can speak on Robin’s behalf because I am Robin. He cannot wait to get back out there and compete with his guys and set some incredible screens for Batman and cheer when he does something amazing and knock somebody over whenever they touch him the way that I don’t like it and elbowing and all of that stuff. I can’t wait.”

Play

Warriors Hoping for Christmas Return

Butler is not 100% yet and has been mostly working on rebuilding the strength in his knee. Once that is marked off the checklist, he can begin doing more serious on-court basketball work for the Warriors. A ballpark estimate for his return–he did not offer a specific one–is around Christmas.

Ask how his knee is, Butler said: “Great. My knee aches a little bit, but outside of that, I feel amazing. I’m super blessed to be able to play for some amazing organizations with some Hall of Fame players. And I can say I am probably with the greatest player that I’ve ever played with right now on this team for the greatest organization. So, 16 years in and to end up over here with the Warriors, couldn’t ask for a better story.”