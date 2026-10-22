Former Golden State Warriors Champion Pokes Fun at Kristaps Porzingis ‘Mess’

The Golden State Warriors are facing backlash from their fanbase following the latest update regarding Kristaps Porzingis.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors have started exploring a potential Porzingis trade as the player remains out indefinitely due to an unspecified illness.

Slater added that Porzingis is dealing with symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which he was diagnosed with and struggled with over the past two years.

Furthermore, there seems to be a disconnect between Porzingis and the Warriors despite a new two-year, $40 million contract this summer. Porzingis was reportedly “detached” and “uninterested” when he attended an event hosted by Jimmy Butler in San Diego before training camp.

Former Warriors Champion Reacts to Kristaps Porzingis Issue

Golden State Warriors fans online are not happy with the latest issue surrounding Kristaps Porzingis. There have been signs that Porzingis might not be 100 percent healthy but the front office still pursued him this offseason rather than a different free agent big man.

In a post on Threads, one Warriors fan called it a “mess,” which prompted a reply from Juan Toscano-Anderson.

“They might as well bring me back! At least I’m available,” Toscano-Anderson wrote.

JTA was with the Warriors for three seasons from 2019 to 2022. He was part of the team that won the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

After winning a title, Toscano-Anderson bounced around the NBA. He suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings before returning overseas to continue his playing career.

The 33-year-old forward most recently played for Pallacanestro Trieste in Italy.

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry React to Porzingis Situation

Following Wednesday’s 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers to open the season, coach Steve Kerr and superstar guard Steph Curry were asked about their thoughts on the Kristaps Porzingis issue.

Kerr didn’t want to make additional comments about the matter. He wanted to focus on the players who are available and let the medical staff deal with whatever is happening with Porzingis.

On the other hand, Curry showed sympathy for his teammate.

“It’s hard to talk about it without keeping the humanity in mind,” Curry said via ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “But it is tough to figure out for the now and the future. Again, we had a good look of what we were supposed to be as a team. We have to overcome that obviously, but we’d love to have him here.”

The Warriors are back in action on Friday at home inside the Chase Center against the Memphis Grizzlies.