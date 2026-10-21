Warriors’ Steve Kerr Makes Honest Admission on Stephen Curry Before Lakers Opener

Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry can still be Steph. He just cannot be Steph as often. That is the plan behind the Golden State Warriors’ season as Curry nears his 39th birthday.

“I think he’s shown the last couple of years he can still be Steph — he just can’t be Steph as often,” Kerr told Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Warriors Are Changing Curry’s Approach

Kerr has been open about how the Warriors plan to handle Curry. The team is ramping him up more slowly in training camp, and Kerr says it is intentional.

“We are purposely ramping up Steph more slowly this year, this training camp, than he’s used to,” Kerr said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We purposely are holding him back this year, trying to lessen the load with the knee in mind in particular.”

The numbers match that plan. Curry played 64 minutes across four preseason games. His busiest night was 23 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kerr Wants a “Sweet Spot” for Curry

The goal is balance. Kerr wants Curry in rhythm without carrying the same weight as before.

“We’re really scaling back his overall workload,” Kerr said, “and trying to find that sweet spot where he can still be in rhythm and be ready to play 32, 34 minutes without all the load that that comes. It’s a different approach.”

That also means Curry will play few, if any, back-to-backs, per Poole. Kerr even asked fans to check the schedule before buying tickets, since the team plans to manage Curry and several other veterans.

Golden State Warriors Know What’s at Stake

The reason is simple: the Warriors are a different team without him. Golden State finished 37-45 last season, including a 9-18 stretch while Curry was out. When he plays, they are competitive. When he doesn’t, they are not.

Curry still played at a high level last season. He averaged 26.6 points in 43 games, and Kerr noted the half he played was “really damn good.”

Veteran-Heavy Roster Adds Pressure

Curry is not the only veteran the Warriors will have to monitor. Al Horford is 40 and Draymond Green is 36. Jimmy Butler, 37, will miss time recovering from a torn ACL.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski are promising but young, so a lot of the load falls on the older group.

What’s Next for the Warriors

The Warriors open the season Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Golden State’s season will depend less on whether Curry can still be great and more on how often he is on the floor.