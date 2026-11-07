Klay Thompson Gives Honest Answer About Warriors Reunion

The Golden State Warriors hosted Klay Thompson and the Miami Heat last night for a touching reunion. Thompson has been hit with injuries and aging limiting his contributions, but he remains an all-time great NBA shooting guard and beloved Warriors’ icon. Many fans have speculated about Klay returning to Golden State before he retires from the league for an ideal farewell tour.

Thompson was asked if he thinks about such a return after last night’s game and said the following:

“A little bit. And I’m so grateful for the support I have in the region. I mean, just going to breakfast this morning and seeing familiar faces. It was awesome. And I’m very, very grateful for the fandom. It really inspires me to keep going.”

Klay confirmed that the idea of having a final run with the Warriors does enter his mind at least a little bit. The core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Thompson will always be linked together for their incredible tenure together. Green’s future is also in doubt as he declines, and Golden State prioritizes talent who can help them win now. Curry is the only one with a clear visible path towards retiring with the Warriors.

How Klay Thompson Can Return To Warriors

The contract of Thompson is flexible enough for him to still have time for a Golden State reunion if it makes sense. Miami signed Klay to a modest two-year deal after he was bought out by the Dallas Mavericks. However, there is a player option that could make Thompson a free agent after this season.

The Heat are dealing with a rough start to the season and must turn it around to continue believing in this core. Klay could easily opt to leave after one season if Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t view Miami as his long-term NBA home.

Thompson hitting free agency could realistically see him taking a cheaper contract and a bench role behind Brandin Podziemski to retire in Golden State. Fans would be ecstatic, and the Warriors’ roster lacks enough stars to warrant taking the chance of the veteran shooter for his final season(s).

Klay Thompson’s Improved Play Could Extend Career

Despite Miami’s struggles to win games, Thompson has been a bright spot for the team. A starting role sees Thompson as the most reliable shooter on a team led by paint forces like Bam Adebayo and the former two-time MVP Antetokounmpo.

The Heat allows Klay to shoot at will from the corner and his percentages are impressive for a player of his age. Thompson even hit the game-winning three-pointer recently against the Los Angeles Clippers to show his clutch gene. Klay is a major reason for Miami even getting to three wins on the season so far.

Golden State would likely only welcome Thompson back on a modest deal and if he’s willing to accept a secondary bench role. Klay completing the rest of the year with a strong season could change his mind set to continue finding teams that want to start him like the Heat which would end the Warriors’ dream.