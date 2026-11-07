Warriors Get Concerning Injury News on 3 Key Players Amid Win Streak

The Golden State Warriors have spent the past two weeks making their mounting injury problems look manageable. Their latest injury report suggests that could become considerably harder.

Draymond Green, Gary Payton II and Gui Santos are all questionable for Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Friday.

Green is dealing with right elbow inflammation and soreness, Payton has right calf tightness, and Santos continues to manage left knee tendinitis.

The uncertainty arrives as Golden State rides a six-game winning streak following a 0-3 start, with coach Steve Kerr potentially facing another round of rotation adjustments.

Warriors List Draymond Green as Questionable vs. Magic

Green’s status is perhaps the most consequential development.

The four-time NBA champion has anchored Golden State’s undersized frontcourt while serving as its defensive organizer and primary facilitator alongside Stephen Curry.

He delivered another example Thursday, recording 11 assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal in the Warriors’ 120-100 victory over the Miami Heat.

Green scored only two points, but his impact extended well beyond his shooting numbers.

Kerr has repeatedly emphasized that the veteran’s scoring is not a priority, particularly given his responsibilities defensively.

The Warriors have increasingly deployed Green at center, relying on his positioning and communication to compensate for their lack of traditional size.

His potential absence would leave Al Horford and Charles Bassey with greater responsibility inside.

Green has already missed two games this season, and his latest designation raises the possibility of a third.

Gary Payton II and Gui Santos Add to Warriors Injury Concerns

Golden State also faces uncertainty along the perimeter.

Payton’s right calf soreness threatens to remove one of Kerr’s most dependable point-of-attack defenders.

The veteran guard gives Golden State a disruptive presence against opposing ballhandlers, often creating transition opportunities through his defensive pressure.

Without him, De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams could receive additional minutes.

Santos, meanwhile, is attempting to return after missing the Warriors’ previous two games.

The Brazilian forward participated in Friday’s practice and was feeling better, according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic .

That represents progress after left knee tendinitis forced him to miss Golden State’s victories over Phoenix and Miami.

Santos is averaging 7.2 points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists through six appearances.

Will Richard started Thursday in his absence and could remain in the lineup if Santos cannot play.

Warriors Face Another Test Without Key Contributors

The three questionable designations add to an injury report that already includes several significant absences.

Jimmy Butler remains sidelined following right ACL surgery, while Moses Moody continues recovering from left patellar tendon surgery.

Kristaps Porzingis is also out after announcing Friday that he would step away from basketball to prioritize his health.

Despite those setbacks, Golden State has climbed to 6-3 behind Curry’s scoring and a productive bench.

The Warriors’ reserves outscored Miami’s 53-27 on Thursday, helping extend a winning streak that has transformed their early-season outlook.

Orlando arrives with injury problems of its own.

Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac are among five Magic players already ruled out for Saturday.

The Warriors will have an opportunity to continue their surge against a depleted opponent.

Whether they can do so with Green, Payton and Santos remains uncertain.

Their final availability will help determine just how much depth Kerr must call upon Saturday night.