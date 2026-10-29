Kristaps Porzingis Appears In Spain Amid Warriors Trade Rumors

Golden State Warriors big man Kristaps Porzingis is abroad as his team tries to figure out how to handle his health situation and absence this season.

According to Marbella-based dentist Bruno Pereira, Porzingis is in Spain for a dental checkup.

“Always a pleasure to treat a champion,” the dentist wrote.

The viral dental visit has drawn significant attention from NBA fans due to Porzingis’ surrounding circumstances.

Porzingis has been sidelined from the Warriors indefinitely while battling an undisclosed medical issue, later reported by ESPN as the autoimmune condition Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

While POTS limits heavy athletic exertion, it makes sense he is well enough to travel for elective cosmetic procedures or dental maintenance.

Because he missed training camp, media day, and the entire preseason, rumors have been circulating regarding a potential roster breakup or trade.

Warriors Are Now ‘Pessimistic’ For Reunion With Kristaps Porzingis

The Warriors hold an extreme level of pessimism that Kristaps Porziņģis will ever play for the franchise again, according to NBA insider Anthony Slater.

That means his contract could be traded by the team to get some value back out of him.

“Team sources continue to express an extreme level of pessimism that Porzingis will ever play for the Warriors again, but he could end up helping the organization in another way, because his contract, which is only guaranteed for $3 million next season, could still prove to be valuable in executing a trade,” Slater wrote.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million extension, including $20 million this season with a $20 million player option for 2027–28 that is only guaranteed for $3 million.

The Warriors front office is actively exploring trade options to package his contract for a healthy big man, and could potentially look at his absence as a failure to render services to void or leverage the deal.

Notably, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. have pivoted to operating as if Porzingis is a nonfactor, changing his official team status to “not with team” rather than an excused illness.

Kristaps Porzingis Makes Public Statement Amid Health Concerns

Kristaps Porzingis addressed the public about his health concerns after popping up with the Warriors before the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

In a social media post, he clarified that he is getting better while denying that he does not have HIV or AIDS.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon,” he wrote.

“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it 💪🏼”

“Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support 🙏🏼 I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands. So everyone can relax now 😄🙏🏼 and I don’t have hiv or aids.”

For now, Porzingis can only wait to see if he is still desired by other NBA teams.