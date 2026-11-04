Warriors Make Kristaps Porzingis Trade Call to Eastern Conference Team

Kristaps Porzingis has not been with the Golden State Warriors since he told the front office about a health issue the day before training camp. The team has said it does not expect him around in the immediate future, and with his absence dragging on, the Warriors have reportedly started looking at the trade market.

The Warriors have contacted the Milwaukee Bucks about a potential Porzingis trade, The Athletic reported, per Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard.

Warriors Reportedly Reach Out to Bucks

Emerman noted three possible Bucks targets: Myles Turner, Kel’el Ware and Jericho Sims. The report does not suggest a deal is close. Instead, the call reflects an early inquiry from a team trying to solve a problem.

the warriors have reportedly reached out to the bucks about a potential kristaps porzingis trade. mуles turner, kel’el ware and jericho sims were noted as possible trade options for golden state, per @dannyemerman. (https://t.co/XY6NpbxeQL) https://t.co/66VH7LtTe1 pic.twitter.com/JMNLUQ4O9r — the aesthetic (@theaestheticnba) November 3, 2026

Why Milwaukee Is an Obvious Call

The Bucks are in a rebuilding phase after Giannis Antetokounmpo left, which makes them the kind of team that might value cap flexibility. Porzingis has $3 million guaranteed for 2027-28, so his deal is effectively expiring. Bringing him in could take long-term money off a team’s books, if the outgoing contracts run longer.

Roadblocks for Golden State

It would not be easy. Most teams reportedly view Porzingis as a negative asset, per Emerman. The Warriors may have to attach draft capital or take back long-term salary, which they have been hesitant to do.

The numbers are tight, too. Golden State cannot take back more salary than it sends out, and it sits roughly $300,000 shy of the second apron, which it is prohibited from exceeding. Porzingis is owed $23 million guaranteed this season.

Timing is a problem as well. Teams rarely make significant trades early in the season, and only true tanking clubs would take on a player for cap reasons before Christmas.

Why the Warriors Need a Center

The front office has reason to look. Porzingis has been away from the team since informing the front office of a health issue the day before training camp, and the Warriors have said they do not expect him around in the immediate future.

That leaves Draymond Green and Al Horford at center, along with Charles Bassey and Graham Ike. The group has held up so far, but it could wear down over an 82-game season.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 5-3 and on a five-game winning streak, so they are not desperate. A trade is hypothetical for now, and teams will likely wait to see how the season develops. But the early outreach shows the front office is already exploring options.