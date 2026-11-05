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Kristaps Porzingis Gets Encouraging Words From Golden State Warriors Teammate

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Kristaps Porzingis
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Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a break in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

It’s the third week of the season, and Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors are withholding Porzingis’ salary this season for being unable to render his services.

The Warriors are also exploring trades that would send Porzingis and his $40 million contract somewhere else. The good news for potential trade partners is that Porzingis only has a guaranteed $3 million contract next season.

Charania and Slater also reported that Porzingis and the players’ union are not going to dispute the Warriors’ decision.

Warriors Teammate Sends Message to Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Amid the latest update on Kristaps Porzingis’ situation with the Warriors, one teammate sent some encouraging words to the Latvian star.

“You’re hoping he’s well as a person and everything like that,” De’Anthony Melton told Joseph Dycus of The San Francisco Chronicle. “But I’ve been in the league for nine years, so I’ve seen a decent amount of stuff too during that time.”

Porzingis initially signed a two-year, $40 million contract in free agency to remain in Golden State. However, he failed to report for training camp due to showing symptoms of POTS, which has hampered him over the past two years.

De'Anthony Melton and Kristaps Porzingis
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 and De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The 31-year-old star ended up meeting with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and team doctor Rick Celebrini during the preseason. The Warriors first reported that Porzingis will be with the team before taking another leave of absence.

Porzingis has been designated as “Not With Team” in injury reports, and there’s speculation that he is contemplating retirement.

Steve Kerr and Al Horford on Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors walks off the court late in the fourth quarter of a 116-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

De’Anthony Melton wasn’t the only one from the Warriors to discuss Kristaps Porzingis after Wednesday’s practice.

Steve Kerr had a straight answer about being given an explanation for Porzingis’ absence.

“I haven’t been given one, nor am I asking for one,” Kerr said.

The coach did reveal that he continues to text Porzingis, who is more in communication with Dunleavy and Celebrini.

On the other hand, Al Horford confirmed to Joseph Dycus that he texts with Porzingis, but he wants to maintain the privacy of his teammate.

“Al Horford says he’s been able to text Kristaps Porzingis, but that he has to ‘respect what’s going on and wait for him to say what he has to say,’” Dycus tweeted.

Horford and Porzingis spent two years together with the Boston Celtics, winning a championship in 2024.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Kristaps Porzingis Gets Encouraging Words From Golden State Warriors Teammate

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