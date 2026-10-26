Warriors Could Land $90 Million Guard in Kristaps Porzingis Trade

A trade idea has the Golden State Warriors sending Kristaps Porzingis and Will Richard to the Portland Trail Blazers for Shaedon Sharpe. Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated floated the scenario, which also includes picks.

What the Trade Idea Looks Like

In Brener’s version, Golden State would receive Sharpe. Portland would get Porzingis, Richard, a 2028 first-round pick (top-5 protected) and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

The package is hypothetical, but it is worth a look given what each player brings and where the Warriors are right now.

Why It Could Make Sense for the Golden State Warriors

Porzingis has been out indefinitely. He is dealing with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), per Shams Charania of ESPN. Brener notes Golden State would be looking to get value back.

Sharpe is 23 and on a four-year, $90 million contract. He is expected to miss most of the season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, so he would not help right away. He would give the Warriors a younger piece and flexibility, and Brener points out Golden State could flip him for help this season.

What Golden State Would Give Up

Golden State would also be giving up real pieces. Richard, a second-year pro, started Saturday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, and the Warriors would also send out a first-round pick and a pick swap.

That matters for a roster built around Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Giving up depth and picks for a player who may not play until March would do little to help the Warriors now.

Blazers’ Side of the Idea

Portland has shown it will take swings. The Blazers traded for Ja Morant in the offseason. Brener argues the move would give the Blazers future picks and room to extend point guard Scoot Henderson, and they could flip Porzingis to another team.

Where Things Stand for the Golden State Warriors