Warriors Could Target $112 Million Star in Kristaps Porzingis Trade

TThe Golden State Warriors are reportedly exploring a trade for Kristaps Porzingis. Now, Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated has mapped out three players Golden State could target in return, each at a different price.

Golden State Warriors Exploring Trade Routes

The Warriors have started exploring trade routes for Porzingis, who is seriously contemplating his future in basketball, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Charania reported that Porzingis is dealing with recurring symptoms from POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).

Porzingis is owed $20 million this season and has a $3 million partial guarantee for 2027-28. Akeley believes a team would only take him if it received high-value draft capital or wanted to get off a multiyear contract.

Isaiah Stewart Is the Low-Cost Idea

The cheapest option is Isaiah Stewart of the Memphis Grizzlies. He is owed $15 million this season and has a $15 million team option next year, so he is essentially on an expiring deal.

The Grizzlies already have Cameron Boozer at power forward and Zach Edey at center, so there may not be a long-term need for Stewart. The hurdle is the price. The Warriors have just one tradable second-round pick, and that may not be enough. Stewart is a solid rebounder and shot-blocker, but he may not be worth a first-round pick.

Nic Claxton Is the Medium-Cost Idea

Nic Claxton of the Chicago Bulls is a bigger swing. He is owed $44.4 million over the next two seasons. The Bulls could be open to moving him, especially since he was acquired with cap space and cost them very little. The framework would be Porzingis for Claxton and a first-round pick, with possible extra pieces to match salaries. Claxton’s defense and passing would be a strong fit for the Warriors.

Trey Murphy III Is the High-Cost Idea

The boldest idea is Trey Murphy III. The 26-year-old wing averaged 21.5 points per game and has shot 38.2% from three in his career. He is owed $87 million over the next three seasons.

The proposed framework is Murphy for Porzingis, Moses Moody and some combination of three first-round picks. The price would be massive, and the Warriors have not traded multiple first-round picks for a player since they acquired Andre Iguodala in 2013.

Still, there is a basketball fit. At 6’9″, Murphy would give Golden State size on the wing. A lineup of Murphy, Jimmy Butler and Yaxel Lendeborg would give Draymond Green the big wings he works best with.

What’s Next for the Warriors

Any deal depends on what teams are willing to pay and whether Porzingis decides to continue playing. For now, the Warriors are weighing their options.