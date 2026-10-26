Hi, Subscriber

Golden State Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Monta Ellis #8 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during a free throw during their game against the Indiana Pacers at Oracle Arena on November 30, 2009 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Monta Ellis last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers.

He is most known for his time with the Golden State Warriors that lasted part of seven seasons.

Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyMonta Ellis #8 of the Golden State Warriors in action during their game against the San Antonio Spurs at Oracle Arena on December 16, 2009 in Oakland, California.

On Monday, Ellis is celebrating his 41st birthday.

The former NBA star made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “41 YEARS BLESSED! 🙏🏾🎂 Another year around the sun, and I can honestly say I truly enjoy LIFE! At this stage, I appreciate the little things just as much as the big things. The time spent with my wife, my kids, my family, my friends, and the people I love means more to me than anything. Life has taught me a lot, given me some incredible memories, and allowed me to experience blessings I never take for granted. I’m grateful for the journey, the lessons, the growth, and most importantly, the opportunity to wake up and see another year. I’m not asking for much, just continued health, happiness, peace, and more memories with the people who mean the most to me. 41 looks like gratitude, growth, happiness, and enjoying every moment of this beautiful life. God has been good to me, and I don’t take any of it for granted.”

Comments On His Post

GettyMonta Ellis #8 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after the ball is given to the Boston Celtics on March 4, 2011 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Anthony Tolliver: “Happy birthday young fella lol😂. I didn’t know you got out on the course bro. We will have to get 18 in soon.”

Paul George: “HBD playa potna”

JR Smith: “Happy King Day Bro”

George Hill: “Happy BDay brotha”

Dorell Wright: “Happy Birthday bro”

GettyMonta Ellis #11 of the Indiana Pacers looks to pass the ball while defended by LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 20, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Zach Randolph: “Happy G day bro 💪🏿”

Stephen Jackson: “HBD LIL Bro”

Looking At Ellis

Ellis also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks (in addition to the Warriors and Pacers).

He played 12 seasons in the NBA.

In 2010, Ellis averaged 25.5 points per contest for the Warriors.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Golden State Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Warriors News

More Heavy on Warriors News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x