Golden State Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Monta Ellis last played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season when he was a member of the Indiana Pacers.

He is most known for his time with the Golden State Warriors that lasted part of seven seasons.

Warriors Legend Monta Ellis Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Monday, Ellis is celebrating his 41st birthday.

The former NBA star made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “41 YEARS BLESSED! 🙏🏾🎂 Another year around the sun, and I can honestly say I truly enjoy LIFE! At this stage, I appreciate the little things just as much as the big things. The time spent with my wife, my kids, my family, my friends, and the people I love means more to me than anything. Life has taught me a lot, given me some incredible memories, and allowed me to experience blessings I never take for granted. I’m grateful for the journey, the lessons, the growth, and most importantly, the opportunity to wake up and see another year. I’m not asking for much, just continued health, happiness, peace, and more memories with the people who mean the most to me. 41 looks like gratitude, growth, happiness, and enjoying every moment of this beautiful life. God has been good to me, and I don’t take any of it for granted.”

Comments On His Post

Anthony Tolliver: “Happy birthday young fella lol😂. I didn’t know you got out on the course bro. We will have to get 18 in soon.”

Paul George: “HBD playa potna”

JR Smith: “Happy King Day Bro”

George Hill: “Happy BDay brotha”

Dorell Wright: “Happy Birthday bro”

Zach Randolph: “Happy G day bro 💪🏿”

Stephen Jackson: “HBD LIL Bro”

Looking At Ellis

Ellis also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks (in addition to the Warriors and Pacers).

He played 12 seasons in the NBA.

In 2010, Ellis averaged 25.5 points per contest for the Warriors.