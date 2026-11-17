Stephen Curry has started to think about the end. The two-time MVP is sidelined with an oblique tear, and the Golden State Warriors guard said the injury is another reminder of his mortality as a player. “It sucks because it’s a part of your mortality,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. “Basketball mortality.”

Curry on ‘Basketball Mortality’

Curry was playing at a high level when he got hurt, averaging 34.0 points on 47.2 percent three-point shooting over his previous six games. Even so, the injury served as a reminder that time keeps moving.

He tore the oblique in the first quarter of a loss to the Houston Rockets. The Warriors announced he would be re-evaluated in two weeks. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that he is expected to miss close to a month.

Watching Jimmy Butler Go Down

Curry said the injuries have changed how he thinks. He pointed to watching Jimmy Butler tear his ACL in January.

“I saw him go down, Jimmy go down in January. You look at the calendar,” Curry said. “Then, you start thinking about more of the existential part of it. Will I have to deal with this the rest of my career? Is it something that will … what’s the word … will it diminish what I’m able to do on the court?”

A Knee That Never Settled

The worry has a source. Curry’s right knee kept him out for 27 games last season. He revealed that a bone bruise developed because of deteriorated cartilage that put pressure on the wrong parts of the joint. Limited blood flow slowed the healing.

“It was basically holding,” Curry said. “It wasn’t going either direction.”

Golden State Warriors Need Curry Available

Curry knows what the Warriors need from him. He said the team can only be a real threat if he is on the floor.

“If we want to be any semblance of a threat come the end of the year, I need to be available,” Curry said.

He still believes in the version of himself he saw early this season. “I know how blessed I am to even still have the ability to convince myself that I could be the best player on a championship-contending team,” Curry said.

The Warriors lost both games since he got hurt. The San Antonio Spurs beat them by 38. Then the New Orleans Pelicans beat them 115-94.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 8-6 and leaning on Yaxel Lendeborg to carry more of the load. Curry is rehabbing in San Francisco, and his two-year, $116 million extension could be his last contract.

After all these years, the clock is no longer in the background. Curry can hear it now.

He has bent the game to his will for more than a decade. Time does not bend. So he is doing the only thing left to do. He is trying to hold on to every night before it passes by.

The Warriors will not get these years back. Neither will he. And for as long as the lights are on, Golden State will keep waiting on the man who made them shine.