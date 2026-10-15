Warriors Newcomer Addresses Viral Moment With Stephen Curry

Brandon Williams spent last season trying to get under Stephen Curry’s skin. Now he is a teammate on the Golden State Warriors. The new guard spoke about their strange history, and what he is learning from the superstar, with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke.

Warriors Guard Remembers The Viral Moment

The two first got attention in a February 2025 game. Williams played for the Dallas Mavericks then. He mimed putting on a backpack and flexed his muscles near the free-throw line. He timed it so Curry’s back was turned.

A second moment went viral too. A graphic compared their career three-point totals. Williams had one made three. Curry had more than 3,000. The gap became a running joke.

Williams did not shy away from it.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy. Me and Steph have had our run-ins, especially last year,” Williams said. “They made a funny little graphic when I hit my first career three. It was good meme stuff, but it’s good to be compared to him in terms of threes.”

Williams Studies Curry Up Close

The rivalry is now a classroom. Williams said the thing that stands out most is Curry’s routine, not the shooting.

“Besides the bizarre threes and everything like that, I think it’s how he comes into work every day,” Williams said. “His preparation is very detailed — he knows exactly what he’s getting out of it. I’m a sponge, so I take anything I can. If it’s Steph, if it’s the last guy, it doesn’t matter who it is. I try to learn something from everybody.”

He also pointed to what Curry does without the ball.

“It’s obvious when he has the ball he’s dangerous, but I think even more when he doesn’t — he’s just flying around without the ball,” Williams said. “You have to be so alert and aware of where he is at all times.”

Warriors Like What They See From Williams

Williams has already turned heads in camp. Head coach Steve Kerr called him the fastest player the franchise has had. He compared him to former Warriors guard Leandro Barbosa. Kerr said Williams is more of a pick-and-roll speedster, which gives the team more options.

For Golden State, the fit makes sense. The Warriors want to improve in transition. Williams brings speed that the team has lacked for years. And now he gets to learn from Curry every day.