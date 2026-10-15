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Warriors Newcomer Addresses Viral Moment With Stephen Curry

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smiles during their game against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 26, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brandon Williams spent last season trying to get under Stephen Curry’s skin. Now he is a teammate on the Golden State Warriors. The new guard spoke about their strange history, and what he is learning from the superstar, with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke.

Warriors Guard Remembers The Viral Moment

Brandon Williams #12 of the Golden State Warriors
GettyBrandon Williams of the Golden State Warriors.

The two first got attention in a February 2025 game. Williams played for the Dallas Mavericks then. He mimed putting on a backpack and flexed his muscles near the free-throw line. He timed it so Curry’s back was turned.

A second moment went viral too. A graphic compared their career three-point totals. Williams had one made three. Curry had more than 3,000. The gap became a running joke.

Williams did not shy away from it.

“It’s crazy, it’s crazy. Me and Steph have had our run-ins, especially last year,” Williams said. “They made a funny little graphic when I hit my first career three. It was good meme stuff, but it’s good to be compared to him in terms of threes.”

Williams Studies Curry Up Close

The rivalry is now a classroom. Williams said the thing that stands out most is Curry’s routine, not the shooting.

“Besides the bizarre threes and everything like that, I think it’s how he comes into work every day,” Williams said. “His preparation is very detailed — he knows exactly what he’s getting out of it. I’m a sponge, so I take anything I can. If it’s Steph, if it’s the last guy, it doesn’t matter who it is. I try to learn something from everybody.”

He also pointed to what Curry does without the ball.

“It’s obvious when he has the ball he’s dangerous, but I think even more when he doesn’t — he’s just flying around without the ball,” Williams said. “You have to be so alert and aware of where he is at all times.”

Warriors Like What They See From Williams

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GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors.

Williams has already turned heads in camp. Head coach Steve Kerr called him the fastest player the franchise has had. He compared him to former Warriors guard Leandro Barbosa. Kerr said Williams is more of a pick-and-roll speedster, which gives the team more options.

For Golden State, the fit makes sense. The Warriors want to improve in transition. Williams brings speed that the team has lacked for years. And now he gets to learn from Curry every day.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors Newcomer Addresses Viral Moment With Stephen Curry

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