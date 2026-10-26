Warriors Announce Injury Decisions Ahead of Nuggets Game

TThe Golden State Warriors are getting their veterans back. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Al Horford are all cleared to play against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. Brandin Podziemski is also cleared, while Gui Santos is the one rotation player in doubt.

Golden State Warriors Get Veterans Back

All three veterans and Podziemski missed Saturday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. Their return gives the Warriors much-needed help as they try to snap an 0-3 start.

Two more rotation players are on the report, but both are probable. Brandon Williams is dealing with lower back soreness. Charles Bassey is listed with knee tendinitis.

Gui Santos Is Questionable

Santos is questionable after leaving the Suns game in the third quarter. He is listed with left knee tendinitis on the official injury report. The team had called it left knee soreness on Saturday, and Santos described it as a minor tweak.

His status affects how the Warriors build their lineup. If Santos cannot play, head coach Steve Kerr would likely lean on three-guard lineups, since the roster is thin at forward and center.

Nuggets Are Missing Players Too

The Nuggets have their own list. Starting forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) and guard Alpha Diallo (wrist) are doubtful. Forward Spencer Jones (hamstring) and guard Julian Strawther (knee) are out.

Nikola Jokic is not on the report, and he is the player the Warriors have to solve.

Golden State Warriors Center Rotation in Focus

The center spot is the biggest lineup question. Graham Ike has started two of the Warriors’ first three games, a role that opened up partly because Kristaps Porziņģis is out indefinitely.

With Horford healthy again and Bassey probable, Kerr has more options. He could start Ike again, go with Bassey or turn to Horford, who has real experience guarding Jokic. Yaxel Lendeborg and Green will also carry heavy minutes at forward.

Whatever Kerr decides, the Warriors need someone who can make life difficult for Jokic.