Warriors Trade Pitch Moves Kristaps Porzingis for $9 Million Center

The Golden State Warriors have a reported name in mind for a Kristaps Porzingis trade: Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Warriors like Smith, in part because he is on an expiring contract.

What the Golden State Warriors Reportedly Want

Fischer’s reporting paints a clear picture. The Warriors want to move Porzingis, who is essentially on an expiring $20 million deal with only $3 million guaranteed for next season.

They reportedly do not want to take on long-term salary or add draft picks unless the player is a difference-maker. They do not see Myles Turner as one. There is also a possibility that the team acquiring Porzingis could buy him out or avoid paying him altogether if he retires right away.

Who Jalen Smith Is

Smith is a 26-year-old, 6-foot-9 center making $9.4 million this season. He has started all seven of Chicago’s games, averaging 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. He is a career 33.9 percent three-point shooter.

Trade Scenarios

Joey Akeley of Sports Illustrated worked through a few ways a deal could look. These are hypothetical scenarios, not reported offers.

Scenario 1: Bulls get a protected first.

Warriors get: Jalen Smith, 2027 second-round pick (via the Cleveland Cavaliers)

Bulls get: Kristaps Porzingis, 2027 first-round pick (top-11 protected)

Akeley called it an overpay by Golden State, but noted the Warriors have few other ways to entice Chicago. They have just one second-round pick to trade, in 2033.

Scenario 2: Bulls get a cost-controlled piece.

Warriors get: Jalen Smith, Isaac Okoro

Bulls get: Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos

This only works if Chicago values Santos, who is 24 and makes $4.6 million this season and $5 million next. The Warriors would get a wing in Okoro on an expiring $11.8 million deal. Okoro has started the season slowly, but he is usually capable of quality defense and average three-point shooting.

Warriors’ Best-Case Scenario Is a Long Shot

The cleanest outcome for Golden State would be a Porzingis-for-Smith swap with no picks. It would work if Chicago’s ownership took on Porzingis purely to save money and he retired right away, which would leave the Bulls owing him nothing for the rest of the season.

That depends on a retirement, though. If Porzingis wanted to negotiate a buyout instead, Chicago would not save money and the deal would not make sense.

Golden State Warriors Face Long Odds on a Smith Deal

Akeley is skeptical a trade gets done. If the Warriors are willing to give up their 2027 first-round pick, he figures they would aim for a better player than Smith. It is also unclear whether Chicago is even shopping Smith, and the Bulls might believe they can get more than any offer without a first.

For now, it remains a reported target and a handful of hypotheticals, with plenty standing between the Warriors and a deal.