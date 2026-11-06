Golden State Warriors Share 4-Word Post on Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins

On Thursday, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins returned to the Bay Area as part of the Miami Heat to take on the Golden State Warriors.

It’s Thompson’s first game against the Warriors since signing with the Heat in the offseason.

Wiggins has been with the Heat since last year, when the Warriors traded him as part of the Jimmy Butler deal.

Golden State Warriors Send Message to Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins

Before the start of Thursday’s matchup, the Golden State Warriors shared a couple of images and reels featuring Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins during shootaround on Instagram.

“Former teammates. Forever family,” the Warriors wrote.

The two images feature Thompson hanging out with Draymond Green, while Wiggins was hugging Steph Curry.

As for the videos, it was Thompson speaking and catching up with Green and Curry. They were the Warriors “Big 3” for 13 seasons, winning four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Wiggins was part of the 2022 title-winning roster and was the second-best player behind Curry. He was initially acquired midway through the 2019-20 season from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here are some comments on Instagram:

@jaytongray671: “Love it man”

@dubsninersmemes: “Champs forever man”

@e_g831: “I miss the Splash bros era”

@fvckac3: “Wiggins and Klay are forever Warriors in my heart”

@natenoahsamuel: “I want Klay to just play his last year ever in Golden State with Steph. Y’all go out together”

@fanoflexii: “These four should unite one day”

@yaxwatch: “FAMILY”

@william_0425: “I miss Wiggins’ smile so much”

Warriors Dominate Heat to Extend Win Streak

The Golden State Warriors entered Thursday’s game on a five-game winning streak, while the Miami Heat are coming off an overtime victory against the LA Clippers.

The game was pretty close in the first half, with the score tied at 53.

However, the Warriors took over in the third quarter and outscored the Heat, 38-23. They never let up in the final period to earn a 120-100 win for their sixth win in a row.

Steph Curry led the way, scoring 29 points on 9-for-19 shooting and making six 3-point shots. Yaxel Lendeborg had 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Georges Niang and Brandon Williams combined for 23 points off the bench.

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On the other hand, Davion Mitchell had a team-high 22 points for the Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, while Bam Adebayo put up 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Klay Thompson shot 3-for-10, scoring just 11 points. Andrew Wiggins was limited to just two points on 1-for-16 shooting.