Warriors Proposed To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For All-NBA Center Amid Health Issues

The Golden State Warriors are currently facing a major issue with star big man Kristaps Porzingis. As the center continues to deal with the POTS illness with no estimated return timeline, it was recently reported that the team could start to entertain the idea of a trade to make one more push to add talent around franchise star Stephen Curry.

On the day of the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the team is exploring trade options for the unhealthy big man, while he could also eye retirement, as there is still no update on when he’ll get back on the court.

While Golden State didn’t confirm the Porzingis trade rumors, his health status means the Warriors could move the big man. Though the team was previously in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks, another team that could offer a big roster upgrade could also be in the mix for a deal.

Warriors Kristaps Porzingis Trade Idea For All-NBA Center

Writing for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey proposed a Warriors trade idea with the Sacramento Kings that would see former All-NBA and All-Star center Domantas Sabonis wind up in the Bay Area.

It would take a hefty price for Golden State to land Sabonis, but if the front office is serious about continuing to at least attempt to compete for a title with Curry, it might be the best option they have left in the final years of his career, while also giving a fresh start to Porzingis, should he ever return healthy from his illness.

Here’s the trade proposal:

Golden State Warriors Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Draymond Green, Kristaps Porziņģis, a top-four protected 2032 first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick