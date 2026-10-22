Warriors Proposed To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For All-NBA Center Amid Health Issues

The Golden State Warriors are currently facing a major issue with star big man Kristaps Porzingis. As the center continues to deal with the POTS illness with no estimated return timeline, it was recently reported that the team could start to entertain the idea of a trade to make one more push to add talent around franchise star Stephen Curry.
On the day of the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the team is exploring trade options for the unhealthy big man, while he could also eye retirement, as there is still no update on when he’ll get back on the court.
While Golden State didn’t confirm the Porzingis trade rumors, his health status means the Warriors could move the big man. Though the team was previously in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks, another team that could offer a big roster upgrade could also be in the mix for a deal.
Warriors Kristaps Porzingis Trade Idea For All-NBA Center
Writing for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey proposed a Warriors trade idea with the Sacramento Kings that would see former All-NBA and All-Star center Domantas Sabonis wind up in the Bay Area.
It would take a hefty price for Golden State to land Sabonis, but if the front office is serious about continuing to at least attempt to compete for a title with Curry, it might be the best option they have left in the final years of his career, while also giving a fresh start to Porzingis, should he ever return healthy from his illness.
Here’s the trade proposal:
Golden State Warriors Receive: Domantas Sabonis
Sacramento Kings Receive: Draymond Green, Kristaps Porziņģis, a top-four protected 2032 first-round pick and a 2032 second-round pick
As Bailey wrote, including Green in the trade could be tough for the Warriors, however, it just comes down to how much the franchise wants to continue to stay competitive before Curry retires.
“This is a bigger swing, and it comes with a significant sentimental concession,” he wrote.
“The front office may not have the stomach to trade a franchise legend, but it may be unavoidable if the Warriors want to get better right now. And while Domantas Sabonis is a clear defensive downgrade, he’d more than make up for that on the other end as a comparable passer to Draymond Green (though maybe not as good a playmaker) and a much more dangerous scoring option. Sabonis is also a better rebounder.”
Sabonis could be the offensive hub in the frontcourt the Warriors have been lacking. He doesn’t have a super high trade value, but remains one of the best big men in the NBA.
“This season, Sabonis’ low-post game would make him a good fit with Curry, too. The guard would make it tough for opposing teams to double the big man inside. And he could draw defensive attention inside the three-point line.”
Amid the Porzingis trade rumors, this could be the best return package available for the Warriors. Though moving Green would be a blow to the fanbase, he’s clearly nowhere close to the peak of his powers, and attaching him with the unhealthy center might be the way Golden State could get a roster upgrade in return.
Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors Amid Health Status
As mentioned, Charania recently reported that the Warriors have been considering a Porzingis trade ever since his health popped back up as a major question heading into the season.
“Golden State has started exploring trade routes for Kristaps Porzingis, who is now seriously contemplating his future in basketball as he deals with recurring symptoms from the autoimmune condition termed as POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), sources tell ESPN,” the insider wrote in a post on X.
“Porzingis is on a trade-flexible contract for $20 million this season and a small partial next year, serving as essentially an expiring deal that the Warriors can utilize, potentially with their pool of assets. He first revealed his POTS diagnosis last year and has had ups and downs with the issue. If there is no breakthrough in recovery, stepping away from basketball — for good — is possible.”
Porzingis remains out indefinitely for the Warriors, with no estimated return date or timeline, as the POTS illness has kept him out over the past few months. While it’s clear he has no plans of taking the court anytime soon, and while Golden State could potentially benefit from trading him, the team didn’t confirm any of Charania’s reporting in a statement.
“In response to today’s media report regarding Kristaps Porziņģis, we are not going to comment on trade speculation or reports regarding his health-related matter or future. As noted last week, conversations between the Warriors, Kristaps and his representatives will remain private. We are not anticipating Kristaps being around the team in the immediate future. We’ll provide additional updates when available and appropriate,” the Warriors announced.
If Porzingis can ever return healthy, Golden State could trade him to a team like the Kings. It’s tough to see that happening now with him still out, but if Sacramento is interested in taking back his expiring contract, Green, and some picks, perhaps they’d be willing to send Sabonis back to the Warriors.
For now, however, Porzingis’ status both as a trade candidate and an eventual impact player for Golden State remains undetermined, and an answer likely won’t come until the team offers another official update on the 31-year-old.
Warriors Proposed To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For All-NBA Center Amid Health Issues