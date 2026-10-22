Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Decision Vs Lakers After Stephen Curry Update

The Golden State Warriors are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in the team’s season opener, a game that will feature NBA superstar Stephen Curry, according to the latest injury update.

Curry suffered an ankle injury during the Warriors’ recent open practice, and his status was in question just before tipoff against the Lakers. However, he’s now available to play, as he’s listed as available on the team’s injury report.

Just before the game, the Warriors’ starting lineup was confirmed for the first game of the season.

Warriors Starting Lineup Vs Lakers

In a pregame social media post and confirmed on NBA.com, the Warriors’ starting lineup was announced.

Stephen Curry, De’Anthony Melton, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green, and Gui Santos all got the nod from head coach Steve Kerr.

Golden State is dealing with several injuries to start the season, so this isn’t the ideal starting five the team would have liked to trot out on opening night against the Lakers.

Still, having Curry healthy and available is big news for the Warriors, as his status was previously in question after suffering the injury.

Stephen Curry Injury Update

Curry left the Warriors’ recent open practice with what was originally reported as a knee injury. The superstar missed a bunch of games during the regular season last year with a knee injury, so at first, there were major concerns about his status to begin the season.

However, in the hours after, Kerr confirmed that it was an ankle injury and told reporters that ‘he’s fine.’

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limped off the court after tweaking his right ankle in a non-contact play during an open practice for fans Sunday,” the Associated Press wrote. “He said he’s fine,” coach Steve Kerr said after the event at Chase Center.

Before the Warriors season opener, Curry’s injury status was still in question. He was listed as probable on the team’s injury report, but just an hour before tipoff, he was upgraded to available.

Having a healthy Curry is extremely important for Golden State this season. The team is dealing with a ton of other injuries, but having the franchise centerpiece available to start the year is a good sign for the Warriors playing the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Golden State’s Injury Report

Though Curry is no longer listed with an injury designation, the Warriors injury report is still loaded with talent.

Both Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are out, as the two are dealing with long-term knee injuries. There is no official return timeline for either, but there is an expectation each will get back on the court later on in the season.

Brandin Podziemski, who recently signed a new deal with the team, is also listed as out for the season opener against the Lakers. The young guard is dealing with back soreness, but it isn’t expected to keep him out for very long.

Charles Bassey will not play either, as he is facing a knee injury of his own.

Kristaps Porzingis is the final name featured on the Warriors injury report. He is out indefinitely, dealing with the lingering effects of the POTS illness he was diagnosed with a few seasons ago.

Despite a recent report about the team potentially trading the star big man, the Warriors have refuted those claims.

The team offered an official Porziņģis injury update before the season, but he remains sidelined indefinitely, with no estimated return date or timeline.

“Golden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis, who missed training camp and the team’s first five (5) preseason games due to a health-related matter, returned to the Warriors’ practice facility yesterday and met with Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy and Vice President of Player Health & Performance Dr. Rick Celebrini. The specific contents of that meeting will remain private. Porzingis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team,” the team wrote in an official statement. “An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate.”

If or when the team is fully healthy, Butler, Podziemski, and Porzingis are all expected to join the Warriors starting lineup, but it’s not known when any of them will become available.

The Warriors vs. Lakers game tips off at 7 pm PST on Wednesday, October 21, and will be live on ESPN.