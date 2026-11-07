Golden State Warriors Make 3-Word Steph Curry Post Amid Hot Streak

At the age of 38, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is putting up MVP numbers.

Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals in seven games. He has missed two games already due to rest, but the Warriors went 1-1 in his absence.

The Warriors are also on a six-game winning streak after starting the season with three consecutive losses.

Golden State Warriors Make Steph Curry Post

In an Instagram post, the Golden State Warriors celebrated Steph Curry’s last five games with a simple three-word message.

“NO. 30 THRIVING,” the Warriors wrote.

The Warriors also shared a graphic showing how Curry performed in those five games against the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

They even posted five highlight plays from each of the five games, which include a quartet of contested 3-point shots and a circus layup.

Here are some of the comments in Golden State’s post:

@miamibarbie50: “Goatttttttttttttt”

@mbreezyy.5: “Literally greatness”

@msfellifel: “Cause he’s HIM”

@isakammil: “The best shooter of all time”

@nickfallon21: “Give him MVP already”

@gasolinedreamz123124: “Way more entertaining than watching LJames. Always has been”

@its_leke_bello: “I feel right now. He has a reason to actually fight.”

@plock.salvaged_: “Put Curry’s jersey in the rafters 30x times when he retires for being this great.”

@izremm_69: “Curry is always in his prime”

@drop_dead_1013: “He’s definitely taking the title for most points by a PG all time by the end of the season”

What’s Next for Steph Curry and the Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are back in action on Saturday against the Orlando Magic. It’s the fifth game of their current six-game homestand.

They enter the matchup on a six-game winning streak, while the Magic have lost three in a row.

Steph Curry is expected to play, while teammates Draymond Green, Gui Santos and Gary Payton II are questionable.

Play

The Warriors have dominated their recent meetings against the Magic. They are 5-1 in their last six matchups. The Magic also have not won at Chase Center since January 7, 2023.

In 26 career games against the Magic, Curry is averaging 27.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals on 49.2 percent shooting from the field and 45.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

That means Curry is due for another big game, and they should be favored to win. The Magic won’t have Paolo Banchero, and they are struggling to score, defend and take care of the basketball.