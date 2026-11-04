Stephen Curry Sends Out 5-Word Post Amid Warriors’ Winning Streak

The Golden State Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now.

The Warriors started the season slowly at 0-3, but they have now won five in a row after completing a 17-point comeback against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Stephen Curry is putting up MVP numbers at the age of 38. He is averaging 30.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in under 30 minutes per game.

Stephen Curry’s Post Amid Warriors Winning Streak

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Stephen Curry shared images and reels from their last two wins against the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Curry highlighted himself, as well as his teammates like Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandon Williams, Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton, Charles Bassey, Georges Niang and L.J. Cryer, among others.

The two-time MVP also send out a five-word message about their early season success.

“Starting to find that rhythm,” Curry wrote.

There were plenty of doubts surrounding the Warriors entering the season. They weren’t the most active team in free agency, and trade rumors were creeping up about Curry’s future with the franchise.

However, Curry remained committed to the Warriors and signed a two-year, $116 million extension that will keep him in the Bay Area until the 2028-29 season.

Lendeborg’s play as a rookie has been one of the main positives for the Warriors. He has proven that there might be a future for the franchise after the Curry era.

Stephen Curry Putting Up Historic Numbers

Despite his age, Stephen Curry is putting up numbers never seen before.

According to Carson Breber of Nerd Sesh, Curry is having the best scoring season for a 38-year-old point guard or older. He is averaging 30.0 points per game, which would be the highest mark for a 38-year-old PG in NBA history.

“No 38-year-old point guard has ever even averaged 12 PPG in a season. 38-year-old Steph Curry is currently averaging 30.0 PPG (in 28.8 MPG) on 68.8% TS. He’s been a Top 3 player so far this season. Do not take for granted the absurdity of what he’s doing,” Breber tweeted.

Of course, the Warriors are doing their part in managing Curry’s minutes. His age isn’t the only factor since he missed nearly half of last season due to runner’s knee.

If the Warriors want to continue their success, Curry’s health is going to be their top priority.

And if they can replicate their success when Curry sits out or rests and acquire another center, the Warriors might have a chance at making the postseason.