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Stephen Curry Sends Out 5-Word Post Amid Warriors’ Winning Streak

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Stephen Curry
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Al Horford #20 made a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now.

The Warriors started the season slowly at 0-3, but they have now won five in a row after completing a 17-point comeback against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Stephen Curry is putting up MVP numbers at the age of 38. He is averaging 30.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in under 30 minutes per game.

Stephen Curry’s Post Amid Warriors Winning Streak

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Georges Niang
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Stephen Curry shared images and reels from their last two wins against the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Curry highlighted himself, as well as his teammates like Yaxel Lendeborg, Brandon Williams, Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton, Charles Bassey, Georges Niang and L.J. Cryer, among others.

The two-time MVP also send out a five-word message about their early season success.

“Starting to find that rhythm,” Curry wrote.

There were plenty of doubts surrounding the Warriors entering the season. They weren’t the most active team in free agency, and trade rumors were creeping up about Curry’s future with the franchise.

However, Curry remained committed to the Warriors and signed a two-year, $116 million extension that will keep him in the Bay Area until the 2028-29 season.

Lendeborg’s play as a rookie has been one of the main positives for the Warriors. He has proven that there might be a future for the franchise after the Curry era.

Stephen Curry Putting Up Historic Numbers

Stephen Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Despite his age, Stephen Curry is putting up numbers never seen before.

According to Carson Breber of Nerd Sesh, Curry is having the best scoring season for a 38-year-old point guard or older. He is averaging 30.0 points per game, which would be the highest mark for a 38-year-old PG in NBA history.

“No 38-year-old point guard has ever even averaged 12 PPG in a season. 38-year-old Steph Curry is currently averaging 30.0 PPG (in 28.8 MPG) on 68.8% TS. He’s been a Top 3 player so far this season. Do not take for granted the absurdity of what he’s doing,” Breber tweeted.

Of course, the Warriors are doing their part in managing Curry’s minutes. His age isn’t the only factor since he missed nearly half of last season due to runner’s knee.

If the Warriors want to continue their success, Curry’s health is going to be their top priority.

And if they can replicate their success when Curry sits out or rests and acquire another center, the Warriors might have a chance at making the postseason.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Stephen Curry Sends Out 5-Word Post Amid Warriors’ Winning Streak

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