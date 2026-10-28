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Stephen Curry Reacts to Major Charlotte Hornets Announcement

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they are going to retire Muggsy Bogues’ No. 1 jersey next year.

In a press release, the Hornets confirmed that the ceremony will take place during halftime of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 11, 2027.

Originally drafted by the Washington Bullets in 1987, Bogues became part of the Hornets franchise the following season through the expansion draft.

Bogues spent nine and a half seasons with the Hornets, leading the franchise to three playoff appearances. He is the third player to have his jersey retired by the Hornets, joining Bobby Phills and Dell Curry.

Stephen Curry Reacts to Muggsy Bogues Jersey Retirement Announcement

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In a post on Instagram, the Charlotte Hornets shared how they informed Muggsy Bogues that his jersey is being retired next year.

Bogues thought that he was filming something for the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA. He was reading the teleprompter that eventually told him that he was being honored by the franchise.

One of the people who congratulated Bogues was Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

“Yessir there’s only one Muggy Bogues. Congratulations,” Curry wrote.

Steph grew up in Charlotte because his father, Dell Curry, played for the Hornets from 1987 to 1998.

That meant he was in the locker rooms with Bogues, who was the primary playmaker for the Hornets in the 1990s.

Muggsy Bogues’ Statement on Hornets Honor

Muggsy Bogues
Getty8 Feb 1996: Guard Tyrone Bogues of the Charlotte Hornets dribbles the ball around the perimeter during a game against the New York Knicks at the Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hornets won the game 120-100. Mandatory Credit: Allsport /Allsport

In a statement through the Hornets, Muggsy Bogues expressed his gratitude to franchise co-chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. Bogues also thanked his teammates, coaches and Hornets fans for all the love and support during and after his NBA career.

“Charlotte has been home to me and my family for so many years, and the support I’ve received from Hornets fans has meant everything to me,” Bogues said. “To have my number retired alongside Bobby and Dell is an incredible honor. I’m grateful to Rick and Gabe, the organization, my teammates and coaches, and everyone who has been part of this journey. I can’t wait to share this night with my family and the fans who have been with us since the beginning.”

Bogues has been an ambassador for the Hornets since 2014.

Standing at just 5-foot-3, Bogues conquered the land primarily known for big men. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 889 games.

In addition to the Hornets, Bogues also played for the Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Stephen Curry Reacts to Major Charlotte Hornets Announcement

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