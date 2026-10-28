Stephen Curry Reacts to Major Charlotte Hornets Announcement

On Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they are going to retire Muggsy Bogues’ No. 1 jersey next year.
In a press release, the Hornets confirmed that the ceremony will take place during halftime of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 11, 2027.
Originally drafted by the Washington Bullets in 1987, Bogues became part of the Hornets franchise the following season through the expansion draft.
Bogues spent nine and a half seasons with the Hornets, leading the franchise to three playoff appearances. He is the third player to have his jersey retired by the Hornets, joining Bobby Phills and Dell Curry.
Stephen Curry Reacts to Muggsy Bogues Jersey Retirement Announcement
In a post on Instagram, the Charlotte Hornets shared how they informed Muggsy Bogues that his jersey is being retired next year.
Bogues thought that he was filming something for the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA. He was reading the teleprompter that eventually told him that he was being honored by the franchise.
One of the people who congratulated Bogues was Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
“Yessir there’s only one Muggy Bogues. Congratulations,” Curry wrote.
Steph grew up in Charlotte because his father, Dell Curry, played for the Hornets from 1987 to 1998.
That meant he was in the locker rooms with Bogues, who was the primary playmaker for the Hornets in the 1990s.
Muggsy Bogues’ Statement on Hornets Honor
In a statement through the Hornets, Muggsy Bogues expressed his gratitude to franchise co-chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. Bogues also thanked his teammates, coaches and Hornets fans for all the love and support during and after his NBA career.
“Charlotte has been home to me and my family for so many years, and the support I’ve received from Hornets fans has meant everything to me,” Bogues said. “To have my number retired alongside Bobby and Dell is an incredible honor. I’m grateful to Rick and Gabe, the organization, my teammates and coaches, and everyone who has been part of this journey. I can’t wait to share this night with my family and the fans who have been with us since the beginning.”
Bogues has been an ambassador for the Hornets since 2014.
Standing at just 5-foot-3, Bogues conquered the land primarily known for big men. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 889 games.
In addition to the Hornets, Bogues also played for the Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
Stephen Curry Reacts to Major Charlotte Hornets Announcement