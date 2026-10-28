Stephen Curry Reacts to Major Charlotte Hornets Announcement

On Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they are going to retire Muggsy Bogues’ No. 1 jersey next year.

In a press release, the Hornets confirmed that the ceremony will take place during halftime of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks on February 11, 2027.

Originally drafted by the Washington Bullets in 1987, Bogues became part of the Hornets franchise the following season through the expansion draft.

Bogues spent nine and a half seasons with the Hornets, leading the franchise to three playoff appearances. He is the third player to have his jersey retired by the Hornets, joining Bobby Phills and Dell Curry.

Stephen Curry Reacts to Muggsy Bogues Jersey Retirement Announcement

In a post on Instagram, the Charlotte Hornets shared how they informed Muggsy Bogues that his jersey is being retired next year.

Bogues thought that he was filming something for the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA. He was reading the teleprompter that eventually told him that he was being honored by the franchise.

One of the people who congratulated Bogues was Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

“Yessir there’s only one Muggy Bogues. Congratulations,” Curry wrote.

Steph grew up in Charlotte because his father, Dell Curry, played for the Hornets from 1987 to 1998.

That meant he was in the locker rooms with Bogues, who was the primary playmaker for the Hornets in the 1990s.

Muggsy Bogues’ Statement on Hornets Honor

In a statement through the Hornets, Muggsy Bogues expressed his gratitude to franchise co-chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. Bogues also thanked his teammates, coaches and Hornets fans for all the love and support during and after his NBA career.