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Golden State Warriors Share 5-Word Post on Stephen Curry After Overtime Win

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Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic missed a free throw in overtime at Chase Center on November 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games after beating the Orlando Magic in overtime.

Stephen Curry put on another great performance, scoring 41 points in the Warriors’ 126-119 win. Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Draymond Green only had two points but dished out 13 assists.

The Warriors built an early 16-point lead, but the Magic stormed back in the third quarter and made the rest of the game close.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Post After OT Win

Stephen Curry
GettySteph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Warriors to their seventh win of the season.

In an Instagram post, the Golden State Warriors shared a reel of Curry’s last 19 points and dropped a five-word message.

“A masterclass in the clutch,” the team wrote.

At the age of 38, Curry remains one of the best players in the league. He’s now averaging 31.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in eight games, with shooting splits of 50/45/95.

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram:

@riccardo.orlandoz: “Absolutely unstoppable when it matters most!”

@marathongirlie: “We’re witnessing greatness every time that guy steps on the court.”

@jhard3n88: “Curry over Kobe. There I said it”

@muzzammil.surti: “Don’t see any other 38-yr-old doing this stuff”

@tr3hollywood_: “The greatest PG of all time. MVP him already.”

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Georges Niang
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@iz_carxlo: “Steph Curry NEVER FAILS to AMAZE us, and that’s a FACT.”

@itsmeeks: “Guys, he’s the GOAT! Jordan couldn’t do this at his age.”

@fichi_zoa3: “He is whoever he thinks he is.”

@jblueyy_: “Commentary gonna run out of ways to say he made another three.”

@muschizoidfloyd: “People refusing to put him in the GOAT conversation belong to the same category as flat-earthers.”

Warriors’ Next Five Games

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on October 16, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors are set to finish their six-game homestand on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. They will look to get their eighth win in a row before going on a five-game road trip for their first big test of the season.

The Warriors face a couple of Western Conference contenders in the first two games, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. They then play a rematch against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center before finishing the trip in Dallas and Memphis.

Golden State are currently fourth in the West at 7-3. They are 2-2 on the road this season.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Share 5-Word Post on Stephen Curry After Overtime Win

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