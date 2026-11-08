Golden State Warriors Share 5-Word Post on Stephen Curry After Overtime Win

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games after beating the Orlando Magic in overtime.

Stephen Curry put on another great performance, scoring 41 points in the Warriors’ 126-119 win. Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Draymond Green only had two points but dished out 13 assists.

The Warriors built an early 16-point lead, but the Magic stormed back in the third quarter and made the rest of the game close.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry Post After OT Win

Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Warriors to their seventh win of the season.

In an Instagram post, the Golden State Warriors shared a reel of Curry’s last 19 points and dropped a five-word message.

“A masterclass in the clutch,” the team wrote.

At the age of 38, Curry remains one of the best players in the league. He’s now averaging 31.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in eight games, with shooting splits of 50/45/95.

Here are some of the reactions on Instagram:

@riccardo.orlandoz: “Absolutely unstoppable when it matters most!”

@marathongirlie: “We’re witnessing greatness every time that guy steps on the court.”

@jhard3n88: “Curry over Kobe. There I said it”

@muzzammil.surti: “Don’t see any other 38-yr-old doing this stuff”

@tr3hollywood_: “The greatest PG of all time. MVP him already.”

@iz_carxlo: “Steph Curry NEVER FAILS to AMAZE us, and that’s a FACT.”

@itsmeeks: “Guys, he’s the GOAT! Jordan couldn’t do this at his age.”

@fichi_zoa3: “He is whoever he thinks he is.”

@jblueyy_: “Commentary gonna run out of ways to say he made another three.”

@muschizoidfloyd: “People refusing to put him in the GOAT conversation belong to the same category as flat-earthers.”

Warriors’ Next Five Games

The Golden State Warriors are set to finish their six-game homestand on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans. They will look to get their eighth win in a row before going on a five-game road trip for their first big test of the season.

The Warriors face a couple of Western Conference contenders in the first two games, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. They then play a rematch against the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center before finishing the trip in Dallas and Memphis.

Golden State are currently fourth in the West at 7-3. They are 2-2 on the road this season.