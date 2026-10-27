Warriors’ Stephen Curry Does Something He Hadn’t Done in 15 Years

Stephen Curry did not miss on Monday night. The Golden State Warriors guard went 8-of-8 from the field in a 134-114 win over the Denver Nuggets, just the second time he has finished a game with a perfect field-goal percentage, per ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly.

Curry Goes Perfect for Golden State Warriors

Curry finished with 24 points, three rebounds and two assists. Beyond the field-goal line, he was 3-of-3 from three-point range and 5-of-5 at the free-throw line.

He took only one shot in the first half and made it. Then he scored 17 points in the third quarter as the Warriors built their lead.

The only other 100 percent shooting game of his career came in 2011. Curry went 5-of-5 for 14 points in a 102-89 win over the New Orleans Hornets.

Nuggets Tried to Take Him Away

Denver made Curry’s life difficult early. The Nuggets blitzed him on ball screens to get the ball out of his hands, but it kept finding its way back to him. When it did, he made them pay.

His patience carried over into how he played. Curry said his shots came from not forcing things against the pressure.

“Just staying patient. We’ve been working on some offensive approach where I know I get a lot of attention, try not to force things. We created a lot of good looks in the first half. I knew at a certain point I had to get some opportunity,” Curry said. “I didn’t know it was gonna be a perfect night like that, but throughout it all came together.”

Lendeborg Benefits From Curry’s Gravity

Curry’s presence opened up the floor for his teammates, and Yaxel Lendeborg took advantage. The rookie scored a career-high 31 points with 12 rebounds and six assists.

Curry made sure to credit him. “Yax played amazing. We were flying around on defense and all. That’s how we gotta win,” he said.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 1-3 after their first win of the season. They travel again on Wednesday to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.