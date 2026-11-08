Stephen Curry Reacts to Breaking LeBron James Record in Warriors Win

Another night, another Stephen Curry record this season.

The Golden State Warriors superstar finished with 41 points to beat the Orlando Magic 126-119 in overtime at the Chase Center on Sunday.

Curry recorded his 16th 40-point game since turning 35 years old, breaking the record previously held by LeBron James, as per ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

It was also the 77th 40-point game of Curry’s career, putting him eighth on the all-time list and tying Oscar Robertson.

Stephen Curry Reacts to Breaking LeBron James’ Record

Speaking on the NBC Sports Bay Area postgame show, Stephen Curry was asked about his thoughts on his record-breaking night.

“I tell everybody, the longer you play, for me, the heights that I’ve been able to experience, there’s going to be a lot of history and names that you continue to climb, and every one of them is just, I’m so grateful,” Curry said. “Amazing win tonight. To do it in winning fashion, but as long as I got my health and this crowd and this team, I’m going to keep giving it everything I got.”

At the age of 38, Curry remains one of the best players in the league. He’s putting up MVP numbers, averaging 31.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. He’s also shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from 3-point range and 98.5 percent from the free-throw line

In addition to breaking LeBron James’ record, Curry also joined Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson as the only point guards in NBA history with 25,000 points and 5,000 rebounds.

The Warriors improved to 7-3 for the season. They have won seven in a row heading into the final game of their current six-game homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Stephen Curry Not Among MVP Favorites

Despite being second in scoring this season to Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry is not among the favorites to win the MVP.

Early odds by Kalshi have Doncic ahead of Victor Wembanyama, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic completing the top five.

Curry wasn’t even in the top 20 last week, but he has climbed to eighth and tied with Cade Cunningham, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Maxey.

According to Basketball Reference’s Early MVP Tracker, Curry has the fourth-best chance to win the award this season behind Doncic, Wembanyama and Tatum.