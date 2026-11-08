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Stephen Curry Reacts to Breaking LeBron James Record in Warriors Win

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Stephen Curry, LeBron James
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after making a shot and being fouled by the Orlando Magic during overtime at Chase Center on November 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Another night, another Stephen Curry record this season.

The Golden State Warriors superstar finished with 41 points to beat the Orlando Magic 126-119 in overtime at the Chase Center on Sunday.

Curry recorded his 16th 40-point game since turning 35 years old, breaking the record previously held by LeBron James, as per ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

It was also the 77th 40-point game of Curry’s career, putting him eighth on the all-time list and tying Oscar Robertson.

Stephen Curry Reacts to Breaking LeBron James’ Record

LeBron James and Steph Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a timeout of the first half at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

Speaking on the NBC Sports Bay Area postgame show, Stephen Curry was asked about his thoughts on his record-breaking night.

“I tell everybody, the longer you play, for me, the heights that I’ve been able to experience, there’s going to be a lot of history and names that you continue to climb, and every one of them is just, I’m so grateful,” Curry said. “Amazing win tonight. To do it in winning fashion, but as long as I got my health and this crowd and this team, I’m going to keep giving it everything I got.”

At the age of 38, Curry remains one of the best players in the league. He’s putting up MVP numbers, averaging 31.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. He’s also shooting 49.7 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from 3-point range and 98.5 percent from the free-throw line

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic missed a free throw in overtime at Chase Center on November 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

In addition to breaking LeBron James’ record, Curry also joined Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson as the only point guards in NBA history with 25,000 points and 5,000 rebounds.

The Warriors improved to 7-3 for the season. They have won seven in a row heading into the final game of their current six-game homestand against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Stephen Curry Not Among MVP Favorites

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

Despite being second in scoring this season to Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry is not among the favorites to win the MVP.

Early odds by Kalshi have Doncic ahead of Victor Wembanyama, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic completing the top five.

Curry wasn’t even in the top 20 last week, but he has climbed to eighth and tied with Cade Cunningham, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Maxey.

According to Basketball Reference’s Early MVP Tracker, Curry has the fourth-best chance to win the award this season behind Doncic, Wembanyama and Tatum.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Stephen Curry Reacts to Breaking LeBron James Record in Warriors Win

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