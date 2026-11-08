Warriors’ Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message After Seventh Straight Win

Stephen Curry finished with 41 points, but the postgame message he gave the Golden State Warriors was about someone else. After a 126-119 overtime win over the Orlando Magic, Curry addressed the locker room and told his teammates how much he trusts them, Steve Kerr said.

Curry’s Message to the Warriors

Curry’s speech was aimed at the bench. Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on X that Curry told the team how much he trusts the group and praised the depth.

Head coach Steve Kerr backed that up in his press conference. “He spoke to the team after the game about the contributions of the bench, and he mentioned how much trust that he and the vets have in the young guys,” Kerr said. “So, we’ve got a good thing going.”

Kerr Sits His Stars to Start Overtime

Kerr put that trust into practice. With the game tied after regulation, he left Curry and Draymond Green on the bench to open overtime. The unit on the floor gave the Warriors a four-point lead before the two returned to finish the job.

Curry then put the Warriors ahead for good with 1:38 left. He scored 19 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including the team’s final 12 points of regulation.

Warriors Survived a Chaotic Third Quarter

The night did not start that way. The Warriors led by 16 at halftime, but the Magic outscored them 37-20 in the third quarter and led 78-77 entering the fourth. Golden State turned the ball over 19 times, and the Magic scored 26 points off those turnovers.

“Our third quarter was just chaos,” Kerr said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. He said the team’s top goal should be to become one that can execute under pressure.

Green took some of the blame. “Once I started turning the ball over, it was just a domino effect,” he said.

Lendeborg Helps Close It Out

Yaxel Lendeborg was strong down the stretch, scoring 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Curry shot 13-of-19 from the field and added six rebounds and six assists.

Golden State Warriors Win Seven Straight

The win was Golden State’s seventh in a row, and it moved the Warriors into fifth place in the Western Conference. For a group that started 0-3, Curry’s speech sounded like a captain who sees a team forming around him.