Warriors Superstar Stephen Curry Snubbed From Early MVP Conversation

The Golden State Warriors started the season at 0-3 before winning their next five games on the back of Stephen Curry.

The four-time NBA champ is putting up MVP numbers at the age of 38. He is averaging 30.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals in six games.

Curry is on pace for a historic season, and the Warriors could even challenge for a possible playoff spot if they can remain healthy.

Stephen Curry Snubbed From Early MVP Conversations

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Shams Charania discussed the first three weeks of the season.

One of the things asked by Pat McAfee was the early candidates for MVP this season, and Charania snubbed Curry from the conversation despite being second in scoring behind Luka Doncic.

“I don’t do rankings, but I’ll do rankings for you, Pat,” Charania said. “I look at Luka Doncic. Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia after he’s led them. Even Jaylen Brown has admitted it to the point where LeBron James is running into the audience drinking his wine during the game.”

“I would look at Luka Doncic, Tyrese Maxey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Jayson Tatum and Cade Cunningham. Those are my five or six guys that I’m looking at right now as far as MVP so far this season.”

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It’s not a bad list considering all the players mentioned are racking up numbers as individuals and helping their teams win.

The season is still early, but Curry seems deserving of getting mentioned, especially at what he’s doing at his age. He’s also playing fewer minutes, and the Warriors don’t have a stacked roster.

Rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg could be their saving grace, but their success will always depend on how well Curry is playing.

Who’s Favored to Win the MVP?

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs entered the season as the favorite to take home the NBA MVP. Wembanyama was coming off his first final appearance, but he got off to a rough start to the season before picking it up in the last week or so.

According to Kalshi, Luka Doncic is now favored to win the MVP, followed by Wembanyama. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic then round out the top five candidates. Stephen Curry is nowhere on Kalshi’s Top 20 players.

On the other hand, Basketball Reference’s MVP Award Tracker has the two-time MVP sixth behind Doncic, Alperen Sengun, Ty Jerome, Tyrese Maxey and Cade Cunningham.