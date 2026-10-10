Stephen Curry Gets Blunt About Warriors Front Office: ‘I’m Not an Idiot’

Stephen Curry understands why people believe the Golden State Warriors have failed to surround him with enough talent to compete for another NBA championship. He just doesn’t spend much time worrying about it.

Entering his 18th NBA season, the four-time champion finds himself in unfamiliar territory. Golden State is no longer considered a serious championship contender, and questions about the franchise’s direction have only intensified after another disappointing season.

But Curry isn’t interested in assigning blame.

During a conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Bonta Hill at Warriors training camp in Hawaii, Curry acknowledged the franchise’s missed opportunities while pushing back against the notion that its recent struggles can be explained entirely by front-office decisions.

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Stephen Curry Gets Candid About Front Office Criticism

Curry was asked directly about criticism that Golden State’s ownership and front office haven’t done enough to maximize his remaining championship window.

His response was neither a full-throated defense of management nor an indictment of its decisions.

“I’m not an idiot,” Curry said. “I know what it means in the sense of, you know, that window we had where coming off of ’22, there were opportunities to get better, add new talent, and some worked out, some didn’t.”

The admission was notable.

Since winning their fourth championship in eight seasons in 2022, the Warriors have struggled to recapture the consistency that once made them the NBA’s most feared team.

Golden State finished 37-45 last season, missing the playoffs after injuries disrupted its campaign.

Curry, now 38, appeared in just 43 games because of knee problems. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody also suffered significant injuries, leaving the Warriors scrambling to remain competitive.

The franchise’s relatively quiet offseason has done little to silence critics.

As the San Francisco Chronicle reported, owner Joe Lacob remains committed to building a competitive team around Curry while maintaining flexibility for future moves.

For Curry, however, the verdict on Golden State’s decisions remains unfinished.

“The jury is still out on how we end this entire journey,” Curry said.

Curry’s Message for Dubs’ Doubters

Curry also addressed the growing skepticism surrounding Golden State’s chances of returning to contention.

He acknowledged the Warriors are unlikely to enter the season among the championship favorites, particularly with several Western Conference rivals boasting deeper and younger rosters.

Still, Curry believes injuries have obscured what the team might have accomplished.

“Availability was the biggest theme,” Curry said, pointing to his extended absence last season and the injuries that derailed previous playoff opportunities.

That perspective explains why Curry isn’t ready to write off Golden State’s championship aspirations.

The Warriors have spent training camp emphasizing continuity, incorporating younger players and finding ways to get more from a veteran-heavy roster.

Coach Steve Kerr faces the challenge of keeping Curry healthy while developing enough reliable contributors to withstand the demands of an 82-game season.

Curry, meanwhile, is embracing the diminished expectations.

“When we’re not [competitive], it’s loud. So embrace it,” he said of the outside criticism.

His priorities haven’t changed.

“I’ve had a really amazing career and journey. Want to win,” Curry said. “All the other chatter doesn’t necessarily matter to me in terms of how I grade our seasons.”

The Warriors may no longer command the respect they once did. Curry knows that.

But he isn’t prepared to let outside expectations define how this chapter ends.