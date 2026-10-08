Steve Kerr Makes Concerning Admission About Kristaps Porzingis’ Warriors Absence

The Golden State Warriors returned to practice Thursday, but Kristaps Porzingis remained out of sight — and coach Steve Kerr still had few answers about his center’s health.

After acknowledging earlier this week that he had not spoken with Porzingis, Kerr confirmed Thursday that the two had exchanged text messages. An extended conversation, however, had yet to take place.

“He’s not here today,” Kerr told reporters following practice, according to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kerr said the Warriors had just returned from trips to Hawaii and Portland, where they continued preparing for the upcoming season without their starting-caliber center.

“I’ll reach out to KP today and check in with him, but nothing new,” Kerr said.

Steve Kerr Admits Warriors Still Lack Clarity on Porzingis

Porzingis has been sidelined since the beginning of training camp with an undisclosed health issue.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy announced Sept. 28 that the 7-foot-2 Latvian would be out indefinitely, although he stopped short of ruling him out for the Oct. 21 season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Asked Thursday whether he had communicated with Porzingis, Kerr offered a brief update.

“Yeah, we text him,” Kerr said.

How was the veteran center doing?

“Seems to be doing okay,” Kerr said. “But we haven’t gotten into depth.”

Perhaps the most revealing exchange came when Kerr was asked whether the Warriors had an exact understanding of Porzingis’ condition behind the scenes.

“No,” Kerr replied.

Porzingis has previously dealt with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, commonly known as POTS, but the Warriors have not confirmed whether his current absence is related to that condition.

The uncertainty is particularly troubling considering how much Golden State invested in him this offseason.

Porzingis’ $40 Million Contract Includes Important Safeguard

The Warriors signed Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million extension in June, betting that his shooting and rim protection could help reshape their frontcourt.

But the contract also reflects the risks associated with his availability.

Porzingis’ $20 million salary for the 2026-27 season is fully guaranteed.

His $20 million player option for 2027-28, however, carries only a $3 million initial guarantee. The remaining $17 million becomes guaranteed if he remains on the roster beyond July 7, 2027.

That leaves Golden State with $23 million guaranteed across the two-year agreement rather than the entire $40 million.

The structure gives the Warriors flexibility to reassess their commitment next summer if Porzingis continues struggling to stay healthy.

Golden State acquired Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks at February’s trade deadline in a deal involving Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

He averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games with the Warriors last season but played only 32 games overall.

Warriors Prepare to Move Forward Without Porzingis

Kerr acknowledged that the absence has complicated Golden State’s preparations, particularly with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody also unavailable.

But he emphasized that the Warriors cannot afford to let those circumstances derail training camp.

“You get thrown a lot of curveballs in this business,” Kerr said. “It’s next man up and prepare for what’s in front of you.”

The Warriors have continued working with veteran Al Horford and their other available frontcourt players while waiting for more clarity.

Kerr insisted the team has made meaningful progress despite the setbacks.

“We’re having a great camp,” he said. “I’m really pleased with the progress we’re making.”

Still, the Warriors would prefer to have Porzingis on the floor.

“Obviously, we’d rather have KP here and part of it, but he’s got to take care of his health,” Kerr said.

For a team hoping to maximize another season with Stephen Curry, Porzingis’ return could be crucial.

When that happens remains anyone’s guess.