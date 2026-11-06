Warriors Trade Idea Swaps Porzingis For 3-PT Spacing Center With Rumored Interest

The Golden State Warriors are in the middle of some major drama with star big man Kristaps Porzingis, who has yet to play a game for the team this season and looks to be on his way out sometime soon before potentially retiring from the NBA.

The Warriors are reportedly exploring Porzingis trade options as the franchise continues to withhold payments on the $20 million contract he was set to be owed this year, and while a deal hasn’t been made yet, one player consistently mentioned as a top target for Golden State is Myles Turner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

After the initial report of the Warriors looking to move Porzingis, Turner, a strong three-point shooting center, was named a strong option for the Warriors to get in return.

Warriors Myles Turner Trade Idea For Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis is expected to help the Warriors if a trade becomes available, as he would likely accept a partial buyout to relieve Golden State’s salary cap with him still sidelined.

If that is the case, and the team can find a trade partner, there is a potential framework for a deal that would work for the Warriors.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus offered up a trade proposal that sees Porzingis head to Milwaukee, while the Warriors get a new starting center in Turner. Here’s the new idea:

Golden State Warriors receive: Myles Turner and Jericho Sims

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, a conditional 2030 second-round pick, a 2033 second-round pick, and $3 million in cash

“Turner, a 6’11” center-forward, is languishing on the post-Giannis-Antetokounmpo Bucks (1-7). His numbers have fallen to a career-low 8.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while he shoots just 31.6 percent from three,” Pincus wrote of the Porzingis trade idea with Turner’s value at arguably the lowest point of his career. “He’s also stuck on one of the league’s clearest rebuilds. Place him on a squad with talent like Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Rookie of the Year candidate Yaxel Lendeborg, and Turner’s efficiency should quickly climb. He hit 38.3 percent from three last season and was a significant part of the Indiana Pacers’ run to the 2024-25 NBA Finals.”

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Golden State would have to give up Moody and some second-round picks, but if it means adding Turner and Sims, two players who could significantly upgrade the ceiling of the team’s current roster, giving up this much while moving Porzingis could very well be worth the risk.

“Sims, 28, is insurance at the same position, helping the Warriors double up on available size. The cost is second-round considerations, an absent Porziņģis, and letting Moody go,” Pincus added. “Turner has never been a dominant rebounder, but he’s averaging 2.8 blocks per game, which would help improve the Warriors’ rim protection. The franchise is already limited by a $221.7 million second-apron hard cap—the deal for Turner and Sims lowers overall salary by $3.6 million.”

Though just a trade idea, the Warriors are reportedly interested in someone like Turner, and if he can get back to his form seen while with the Indiana Pacers, it could be the exact move that turns this Golden State team into one that can compete in the Western Conference.

Warriors Might Be Interested In The NBA Champion Three-Point Shooting Center

There was a previous report from NBA insider Jake Fischer that Turner wouldn’t be considered a top Warriors trade target, despite the initial rumors about him being the ideal fit should the team be able to move Porzingis.

“To give you a glimpse into how Golden State views its options: Sources say that the Warriors do not have Milwaukee’s Myles Turner high on their list of potential targets. Golden State did show past interest in Turner when he was making less than $20 million annually in Indiana, but Turner’s $26 million salary on a contract that runs through the 2028-29 season does not hold the same appeal. Golden State, sources say, would be seeking draft capital or other forms of incentive from the Bucks to consider a deal for Turner now,” he reported.

However, in the time since, with Porzingis trade rumors only ramping up, other people in the know have subsequently offered up a different perspective.

“While willing to give up Myles Turner for Porzingis’ contract, the Bucks have wanted draft compensation from the Warriors, something that isn’t on the table. Golden State has held firm that if it were to absorb Turner’s contract for Porzingis and another player, presumably Moses Moody, the team would need extra compensation from Milwaukee,” Brett Siegel reported.

That goes along with the Warriors trade idea for Turner that Pincus put on the table, as the Bucks would get Moody and some draft assets.

Additionally, Siegel and Fischer have both mentioned Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls as a name that could be included in a Porzingis trade to give the Warriors a new center. Golden State has been in talks with Chicago, Milwaukee, and the New Orleans Pelicans, but as of now, it’s uncertain how realistic a deal is, or how the Warriors’ front office is prioritizing each potential offer.

For the time being, Turner might be the best trade target for the Bay Area franchise. As Pincus mentioned, his spacing would be ideal next to Curry, and while the contract might be hard to swallow, he’d be better on the payroll than Porzingis, who was set to get $20 million this season but hasn’t even been with the team.

As time goes on, the Porzingis trade rumors will continue. It could be tough for Golden State to find a deal, but if one of the teams mentioned above is willing to take his expiring contract, perhaps the Warriors could make a move to capitalize on a hot start to the 2026-27 NBA season.