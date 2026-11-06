Report: Warriors Show Trade Interest In Chicago Bulls Center For Kristaps Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors could be adding a Chicago Bulls reliable center in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

The Warriors have reached out to the Chicago Bulls to express interest in center Jalen Smith as a potential target in trade discussions involving Kristaps Porzingis, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Chicago Bulls Center Jalen Smith Could Join The Warriors

Smith is a 26-year-old big man for the Bulls, making $9.4 million in the final year of his contract. In his first seven games with Chicago, he has averaged 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while providing floor spacing, an important facet for a big man in the Warriors’ offensive system.

“The Warriors showed interest in Bulls’ center Jalen Smith in a potential Porzingis-oriented deal, but the Bulls have not shown a willingness to make such a move at this time, sources said,” Siegel reported. ‘The Bulls are wanting to evaluate their roster and potential moves closer to the trade deadline unless draft compensation is included.”

Porzingis remains sidelined indefinitely by the Warriors due to a lingering medical issue associated with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Golden State is actively looking to move Porzingis, who is on an expiring $20 million contract, with only $3 million guaranteed for next season.

While the Warriors have initiated calls, the Bulls are not yet actively rushing to move Smith and are continuing to evaluate their roster and trade strategy, Siegel reported. Golden State is also hesitant to take on long-term salary or attach heavy draft capital unless it brings in a major difference-maker.

The Bulls are among the three teams that the Warriors have engaged in trade talks involving Porzingis, according to Siegel.

“So far, Golden State has conducted trade conversations with the Bucks, Bulls, and Pelicans regarding Porzingis, sources said. No deal is close to happening,” Siegel of Clutchpoints wrote.

In the same report, the Warriors were also revealed to be interested in getting former NBA Finals center Myles Turner, who is now playing with the Milwaukee Bucks. Again, the Warriors would build the deal around Porzingis.

“While willing to give up Myles Turner for Porzingis’ contract, the Bucks have wanted draft compensation from the Warriors, something that isn’t on the table. Golden State has held firm that if it were to absorb Turner’s contract for Porzingis and another player, presumably Moses Moody, the team would need extra compensation from Milwaukee,” Siegel reported.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Seems To Not Care About The Kristaps Porzingis Situation

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is mum about the Kristaps Porzingis situation. He said he has only focused on coaching the players who are playing.

“I have no idea. So, all I’m doing is just coaching the guys who are here, and I’m excited about it,” Kerr said in a press conference on Wednesday. “We’ll let all that stuff play out.”

He has also not talked about the Porzingis situation with the front office since the start of the season, he said.

“I haven’t been given one,” Kerr added. “Nor have I asked for one.”

Even without Porzingis, a former NBA champion, the Warriors are on a roll after a 0-3 start to the season.