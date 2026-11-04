Warriors Projected to Land Intriguing International Prospect After Yaxel Lendeborg Draft Hit

The Golden State Warriors may have struck gold with Yaxel Lendeborg. Now, an early projection for the 2027 NBA draft has them targeting another versatile wing with an international background.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman projected the Warriors to select Arizona sophomore Ivan Kharchenkov with the No. 14 overall pick in his latest mock draft, published Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound prospect was born in Russia but grew up in Germany, where he developed his basketball career with Bayern Munich and represented the German junior national team.

His defensive toughness, physicality and versatility make him an intriguing potential addition to Golden State’s young core.

Warriors Linked to Ivan Kharchenkov in 2027 NBA Mock Draft

Wasserman believes Kharchenkov could become an immediate NBA contributor, particularly if his outside shooting improves.

“Ivan Kharchenkov’s versatility and defensive toughness should shine in a bigger role,” Wasserman wrote in his 2027 NBA mock draft.

The analyst highlighted Kharchenkov’s ability to attack off the dribble, facilitate offense, finish around the basket and defend multiple positions.

His perimeter shooting remains the biggest question.

Kharchenkov averaged 10.4 points and 4.3 rebounds during his freshman season at Arizona, shooting 49.2% from the field while helping the Wildcats reach the Final Four.

He started all 39 games and recorded 53 steals, the sixth-most by an Arizona freshman.

Before arriving in the United States, Kharchenkov played professionally for Bayern Munich. He also represented Germany internationally, helping the country capture gold at the 2024 FIBA Under-18 European Championship.

Kharchenkov averaged 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in that tournament. He delivered 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Germany’s championship victory over Serbia.

That international experience adds another dimension to his scouting profile.

Warriors Already Reaping Rewards From Yaxel Lendeborg Pick

Golden State’s latest draft success provides a compelling backdrop to Wasserman’s projection.

The Warriors selected Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick in June, betting that the former Michigan standout’s versatility would translate immediately.

Eight games into his rookie season, that decision looks increasingly promising.

Lendeborg is averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

He erupted for a career-high 37 points, including six 3-pointers, in Sunday’s 124-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 24-year-old followed that performance with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in Monday’s 116-113 win over Phoenix.

His emergence has given Steve Kerr another offensive weapon and a potential building block for the franchise’s future.

Golden State Could Continue Building Around Versatile Wings

Kharchenkov wouldn’t necessarily provide the same immediate scoring production as Lendeborg.

However, his defensive instincts, physicality and willingness to move the ball fit the principles Golden State has emphasized throughout the Stephen Curry era.

His development as a shooter could ultimately determine where he lands in the 2027 draft.

The Warriors also have plenty of time before making that decision. Draft projections will change throughout the college season, and Golden State’s eventual draft position remains uncertain.

But after finding a potential cornerstone in Lendeborg, adding another versatile, defensively minded prospect could help extend the franchise’s competitive window beyond its veteran core.

Kharchenkov offers an intriguing possibility.