Warriors Get Bad News on $110M Guard Ahead of Lakers Opener

The Golden State Warriors spent the preseason preparing Brandin Podziemski for a bigger role. Their plans have already encountered a problem before the first game.

Podziemski has been ruled out of Wednesday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers because of bilateral lower back soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday night.

The news comes just 10 days after Golden State signed the 23-year-old guard to a five-year, $110 million contract extension, underscoring the franchise’s confidence in his future.

It also creates an immediate challenge for coach Steve Kerr, who had been leaning toward starting Podziemski alongside Stephen Curry.

For a team already operating without several rotation players, losing one of its most reliable guards is hardly an ideal beginning.

Warriors Lose Brandin Podziemski After $110 Million Extension

Podziemski’s absence is especially notable considering his durability last season.

The former Santa Clara standout appeared in all 82 regular-season games in 2025-26, establishing himself as one of the few constants in an injury-plagued campaign.

He averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while developing into a versatile backcourt partner for Curry.

His value extends beyond scoring.

Podziemski handles the ball, rebounds unusually well for his position and provides the kind of secondary playmaking that allows Curry to operate away from the ball.

Kerr had identified him as part of a potential opening-night lineup featuring Curry, Gui Santos, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green.

Now that combination will have to wait.

The Warriors have not announced how long Podziemski will be sidelined, leaving his availability beyond Wednesday uncertain.

De’Anthony Melton, Brandon Williams Could Fill Warriors’ Void

Podziemski’s absence could create an immediate opportunity for De’Anthony Melton.

The veteran guard offers perimeter defense, outside shooting and experience playing alongside Curry, making him a logical candidate to join Golden State’s starting lineup.

However, Kerr has previously preferred bringing Melton off the bench, and there has been no official announcement naming Podziemski’s replacement.

Another option is Brandon Williams, who signed with the Warriors during the offseason.

Williams averaged 13.0 points and 3.9 assists in 66 games with Dallas last season, including 15 starts.

His ability to run the offense could prove valuable when Curry rests, particularly with Podziemski unavailable to handle secondary playmaking duties.

Gary Payton II offers a different solution.

The defensive specialist could see additional minutes against a Lakers backcourt featuring Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Payton’s ability to pressure ballhandlers and disrupt passing lanes makes him an intriguing matchup option, although his limited offensive creation presents a different challenge.

Kerr could also rely more heavily on Santos and Lendeborg to initiate offense from the frontcourt.

The Warriors are already without Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis, making their available depth even more important.

Curry, meanwhile, is probable with right ankle soreness after tweaking his ankle during Sunday’s open practice.

For Golden State, the immediate concern isn’t simply replacing Podziemski’s production.

It’s finding enough ballhandling, shooting and perimeter defense to remain competitive against the Lakers without compromising Kerr’s preferred rotations.

Melton appears to offer the cleanest solution.

But with the Warriors already adjusting to several injuries, Wednesday’s opener could reveal just how much they will miss their newly extended guard.