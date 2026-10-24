Warriors Get Double Injury Blow After Stephen Curry’s Stunning Admission

The Golden State Warriors barely had time to process another ugly loss before Stephen Curry delivered more discouraging news.

Curry indicated he probably won’t play Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, while Brandin Podziemski ruled himself out after aggravating a back issue during Friday’s 111-108 collapse against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The potential double absence leaves Golden State facing a difficult second night of a back-to-back with a 0-2 record.

Asked during his postgame news conference whether he planned to play in Phoenix, Curry offered a brief response.

“Probably not, but I’ll talk to the staff,” Curry said.

When a reporter asked whether the decision involved his body or energy level, the 38-year-old smiled.

“I think you know the answer to that,” he said.

Stephen Curry’s Admission Follows Warriors’ Fourth-Quarter Collapse

The timing couldn’t be worse for Golden State.

The Warriors led Memphis 106-94 with 3:47 remaining after De’Anthony Melton buried a 3-pointer.

Then everything unraveled.

Golden State missed its final nine field-goal attempts while Memphis unleashed a 17-0 run. Rookie Cameron Boozer delivered the go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds left.

Curry finished with 24 points, but his team squandered an opportunity to rebound from Wednesday’s 127-105 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Pretty much everything went wrong,” Curry said.

He acknowledged that the defeat would linger, particularly after Golden State controlled much of the second half.

“There’s losses and there’s ways that you lose,” Curry said. “Like tonight, they kind of sting a little bit more.”

The Warriors now must regroup without knowing whether their franchise cornerstone will be available.

Brandin Podziemski Suffers Another Back Injury Setback

Meanwhile, Podziemski’s return lasted just one game.

The fourth-year guard missed Wednesday’s opener because of lower back soreness. He returned Friday and scored 18 points against Memphis, shooting 7-for-17 from the field.

However, he experienced another setback.

“Just tweaked it a little bit, nothing too serious,” Podziemski told reporters, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Asked whether he could play against Phoenix, Podziemski was definitive.

“No, I won’t play tomorrow,” he said.

The development is particularly frustrating after Podziemski appeared in all 82 games last season and recently signed a five-year, $110 million extension.

His renewed discomfort also raises questions about how carefully Golden State must manage his workload.

Warriors Face Major Test Against Suns Without Starting Backcourt

The Warriors already have limited options.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody remain sidelined while recovering from significant knee injuries. Kristaps Porzingis is also unavailable.

Without Curry and Podziemski, Golden State would need additional scoring from Melton, Brandon Williams and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg provided one bright spot Friday, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Still, the Warriors’ immediate challenge goes beyond replacing their starting guards.

After blowing a 12-point lead in their home opener, they must find a way to finish games.

They may have to figure that out without Curry on Saturday.