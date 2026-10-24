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Warriors Get Double Injury Blow After Stephen Curry’s Stunning Admission

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Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Kris Murray #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies go for a loose ball during the second half at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors barely had time to process another ugly loss before Stephen Curry delivered more discouraging news.

Curry indicated he probably won’t play Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, while Brandin Podziemski ruled himself out after aggravating a back issue during Friday’s 111-108 collapse against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The potential double absence leaves Golden State facing a difficult second night of a back-to-back with a 0-2 record.

Asked during his postgame news conference whether he planned to play in Phoenix, Curry offered a brief response.

“Probably not, but I’ll talk to the staff,” Curry said.

When a reporter asked whether the decision involved his body or energy level, the 38-year-old smiled.

“I think you know the answer to that,” he said.

Stephen Curry’s Admission Follows Warriors’ Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors stands on the side of the court during the final moments of their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Golden State.

The Warriors led Memphis 106-94 with 3:47 remaining after De’Anthony Melton buried a 3-pointer.

Then everything unraveled.

Golden State missed its final nine field-goal attempts while Memphis unleashed a 17-0 run. Rookie Cameron Boozer delivered the go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds left.

Curry finished with 24 points, but his team squandered an opportunity to rebound from Wednesday’s 127-105 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Pretty much everything went wrong,” Curry said.

He acknowledged that the defeat would linger, particularly after Golden State controlled much of the second half.

“There’s losses and there’s ways that you lose,” Curry said. “Like tonight, they kind of sting a little bit more.”

The Warriors now must regroup without knowing whether their franchise cornerstone will be available.

Brandin Podziemski Suffers Another Back Injury Setback

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors
GettyBrandin Podziemski of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Scotty Pippen Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Meanwhile, Podziemski’s return lasted just one game.

The fourth-year guard missed Wednesday’s opener because of lower back soreness. He returned Friday and scored 18 points against Memphis, shooting 7-for-17 from the field.

However, he experienced another setback.

“Just tweaked it a little bit, nothing too serious,” Podziemski told reporters, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Asked whether he could play against Phoenix, Podziemski was definitive.

“No, I won’t play tomorrow,” he said.

The development is particularly frustrating after Podziemski appeared in all 82 games last season and recently signed a five-year, $110 million extension.

His renewed discomfort also raises questions about how carefully Golden State must manage his workload.

Warriors Face Major Test Against Suns Without Starting Backcourt

The Warriors already have limited options.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody remain sidelined while recovering from significant knee injuries. Kristaps Porzingis is also unavailable.

Without Curry and Podziemski, Golden State would need additional scoring from Melton, Brandon Williams and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Lendeborg provided one bright spot Friday, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Still, the Warriors’ immediate challenge goes beyond replacing their starting guards.

After blowing a 12-point lead in their home opener, they must find a way to finish games.

They may have to figure that out without Curry on Saturday.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Warriors Get Double Injury Blow After Stephen Curry’s Stunning Admission

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