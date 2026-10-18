Warriors’ Draymond Green Admits Difficulty With Steve Kerr’s New Plan

The Golden State Warriors have spent more than a decade relying on Draymond Green to direct their offense. Now, Steve Kerr is asking him to do something that doesn’t come naturally: Give up some of that control.

Green acknowledged the difficulty of adjusting to his new responsibilities in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle’s Luca Evans, offering a candid assessment of the changes ahead of Wednesday’s season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The four-time NBA champion is being asked to spend less time handling the ball at the top of the key and more time moving into the corners and along the wings.

For a player who helped build Golden State’s dynasty by making decisions with the ball in his hands, it requires a different mindset.

“I think for me, it’s different because — you’ve always been in position to make the play,” Green told the Chronicle.

But Green isn’t fighting the change. He’s learning to embrace it.

Draymond Green Opens Up About Steve Kerr’s New Offensive Plan

Kerr wants the Warriors to play faster, space the floor more effectively and reduce the turnovers that undermined their offense last season.

That means Green can no longer assume every possession will run through him.

Instead of trailing the play and directing traffic, he’ll be expected to run into open spaces, cut toward the basket and occasionally become the recipient of a teammate’s pass rather than the player delivering it.

The adjustment wasn’t immediately comfortable.

After Golden State’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 4, Green admitted the changes would happen regardless of his personal preference.

“Whether I like it or not,” Green said, “it’s going to happen.”

His outlook softened as training camp progressed.

Speaking with Evans during the team’s trip to Las Vegas, Green emphasized the trust he has developed in Kerr throughout their championship partnership.

“If he says something, I trust it,” Green said.

That trust has become increasingly important as the Warriors attempt to reinvent their offense without abandoning the chemistry between Green and Stephen Curry.

Golden State Already Seeing Results From Green’s Adjustment

There are encouraging early signs that Kerr’s approach could work.

Green averaged 6.3 assists against 1.5 turnovers during the preseason, a substantial improvement in ball security compared with his 2.1-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio last season.

He finished Golden State’s 128-118 preseason victory over Portland on Friday with 10 assists in 24 minutes.

Kerr praised the performance while stressing that Green must continue balancing his creativity with better decision-making.

“He understands that we need to make some changes,” Kerr said, according to Evans.

The new responsibilities extend beyond offense.

With Kristaps Porzingis unavailable and Al Horford expected to have his minutes managed, Green could open the season as Golden State’s starting center.

Kerr recently indicated he was leaning toward a lineup featuring Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Green.

That would leave the 36-year-old veteran responsible for anchoring an undersized frontcourt while simultaneously adjusting to a different offensive role.

The stakes are significant.

Green is entering the final season of his contract, with Golden State trying to maximize the remaining championship window around Curry.

For now, the Warriors are betting that fewer risky passes and more purposeful movement will make their offense more efficient.

And Green, despite his initial reservations, is willing to put his trust in the coach who helped him win four championships.