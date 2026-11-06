Warriors Get Encouraging Gui Santos Injury Update Ahead of Magic Game

The Golden State Warriors have won six straight games without a fully healthy roster. Now, one of their injured starters appears closer to returning.

Forward Gui Santos participated in Friday’s practice and is feeling better after dealing with left knee tendinitis, according to coach Steve Kerr, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reported.

The Warriors listed Santos as questionable for Saturday’s home game against the Orlando Magic, a potentially encouraging development after the Brazilian forward missed their previous two contests.

His availability has not been determined, but his return to practice offers Steve Kerr another reason for optimism as Golden State continues its early-season turnaround.

Warriors Receive Positive Gui Santos Injury Update

Santos has been dealing with discomfort in his left knee since late October.

The 24-year-old played through the issue against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 30 before appearing in just nine minutes during Golden State’s 124-112 victory over the Clippers on Sunday.

He did not return for the second half.

Santos subsequently missed Monday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns and Thursday’s 120-100 win against the Miami Heat.

He also sat out Wednesday’s practice, raising questions about when he might return.

However, his participation Friday suggests he has made progress.

Santos is averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in six appearances this season.

Those numbers only partly explain his importance to Kerr’s rotation.

Santos provides size, energy and versatility on the wing. His willingness to cut without the ball and defend multiple positions fits Golden State’s movement-heavy system.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody recovering from serious knee injuries, the Warriors have leaned on their available wings to fill the void.

Will Richard Steps Up During Santos’ Absence

Golden State has not allowed its injury problems to derail its recent surge.

The Warriors improved to 6-3 after defeating Miami on Thursday, extending their winning streak to six games following a 0-3 start.

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and made six 3-pointers, while Draymond Green finished with a season-high 11 assists.

Rookie Will Richard has also received increased opportunities with Santos sidelined.

Richard started against Miami, providing another perimeter option alongside Curry, Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Santos’ potential return could send Richard back to the bench, although Kerr has yet to announce his starting lineup for Saturday.

The Warriors have also received contributions from Georges Niang, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II during their winning streak.

That depth has helped Golden State survive without several players originally expected to play significant roles.

Warriors Face Injury-Depleted Magic Next

Saturday’s matchup presents an opportunity for Golden State to extend its winning streak.

Orlando enters the game at 2-6 after dropping three consecutive contests.

The Magic are also dealing with significant injuries.

Paolo Banchero remains sidelined by a right ankle injury, while Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac are among Orlando’s other unavailable players.

Golden State, meanwhile, continues to play without Butler, Moody and Kristaps Porzingis, who announced Friday that he’s stepping away from basketball.

Santos’ potential return would give Kerr another versatile forward as the Warriors prepare for a stretch that includes the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets.

For now, his questionable designation represents progress rather than a guarantee.

After missing two games, Santos is moving closer to getting back on the floor.