Warriors Get Positive Insider Message on Potential LeBron James Signing

The NBA Finals are over. The offseason has started. The NBA Draft is just days away. And the rumor mill in Golden State is quickly heating up.

Whom will the Warriors target as Stephen Curry’s new star sidekick, and how aggressively will the franchise work to make it happen?

With Curry not getting any younger and the top free agents expected to fly off the shelves at the start of July, the Warriors realize moving quickly and promptly is required. As Golden State leans increasingly toward retaining the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft, the best chance of improving the roster is through free agency. And there’s one name on everyone’s mind.

Warriors’ Dream Free Agency Move Feels Like a Growing Possibility — But Will it Happen?

The Golden State Warriors and LeBron James. Two titans that have long fit in one sentence — but for entirely different reasons in the past. It used to be about fighting for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Now it is about potentially teaming up for it.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, there are ample reasons James would consider joining the Warriors this summer.

“I think the idea of playing with his friends and contemporaries would be appealing to him,” Woike answered in a Q&A. “He’s a generation older than most of today’s NBA players. Being around people his age whom he’s known, competed against and respected for more than a decade would have real appeal. And let’s not forget LeBron and Steph’s stirring gold-medal-winning experience in Paris. All of that is why he could consider it.”

Perhaps there are off-court incentives for James if he comes to Golden State, but there’s no question the biggest motivator to go upstate is getting the opportunity to play alongside Curry.

For years, fans could only imagine. So could James and Curry. They received a preview — O.K., maybe more like a proof of concept — through a fortnight of high-octane Olympic games two summers ago. It was clear they loved it. Every second of it.

So, why not give it a try for at least 82 more games?

Earlier, it was reported Curry would reach out to James in an attempt to recruit the 41-year-old Lakers star to the Warriors. There’s still no update on that, but one would have to imagine Curry’s pitch wouldn’t need any introduction.

You run the point, I run the two, we create the most can’t-miss duo in basketball and attempt to make an ever-memorable playoff run.

The Potential LeBron James Sacrifice Everyone Keeps Bringing Up (Because They Should)

If it is purely for the “national celebration of basketball,” as Woike mentions, James will almost certainly give strong thought to joining the Warriors.

If other factors — starting with money — matter more, then things change completely.

According to Woike, the Warriors can offer James a mid-level exception worth a mere $15 million, a sum sharply lower than what James has earned in any of his 23 NBA seasons.

“The MLE is a wild pay cut and would certainly make James the best player ever to sign for an exception like this,” Woike wrote. “Would he do it? I’m a little skeptical.”

Woike points to how much James continues to pour into his craft. It is much easier to maintain that focus while making a large salary, not so much while earning a paycheck a player several tiers below James would earn.

It may or may not be about the money. It is unclear how much James values salary at this juncture of his career, but considering his consistent track record of attempting to maximize his earnings, it is logical to doubt James would accept a $15 million salary just to play with Curry in Golden State.