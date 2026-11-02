Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Hints at Major Change in Plans After Rookie’s Breakout

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob entered the season with difficult decisions looming over an aging roster and Stephen Curry‘s remaining championship window.

Now, a rookie might be changing those plans.

Lacob acknowledged Monday, Nov. 2, that Yaxel Lendeborg‘s explosive start has reshaped the Warriors’ outlook, potentially influencing their approach to the trade deadline and next offseason.

Speaking on “Steiny & Guru” on 95.7 The Game, Lacob admitted Golden State’s No. 11 overall pick has exceeded expectations.

Joe Lacob Admits Yaxel Lendeborg Is Changing Warriors’ Plans

Asked whether Lendeborg had changed his outlook on the Warriors, Lacob offered a direct response.

“I do,” Lacob said during the radio interview.

The Warriors owner acknowledged previous mistakes in drafting and developing young players but insisted the organization got this selection right.

“I was 100% sold that this was the guy we wanted in the draft,” Lacob said.

He praised Lendeborg’s size, shooting, passing, rebounding and decision-making, describing the former Michigan standout as a complete player.

“He just doesn’t have any weaknesses,” Lacob said.

Then came his most revealing admission.

“Yeah, it changes our outlook about what we might want to do,” Lacob said.

That statement carries significant implications for a franchise weighing its immediate championship ambitions against its long-term future.

Yaxel Lendeborg Emerging as Rookie of the Year Favorite

Lendeborg is averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through seven games, shooting 52% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range.

He ranks second among rookies in scoring, rebounding and made 3-pointers per game, positioning himself among the early Rookie of the Year favorites.

His latest performance provided another reminder of his enormous potential.

With Curry and Draymond Green resting Sunday, Lendeborg erupted for a career-high 37 points and six assists in a 124-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

He made six 3-pointers and shot 13 of 19 from the field, helping Golden State extend its winning streak to four games after opening the season 0-3.

Suddenly, the Warriors have an emerging young star capable of contributing immediately while offering a potential foundation for their future.

Warriors Have Major Trade Assets to Pair With Stephen Curry

Lendeborg’s emergence could also make Golden State more aggressive in the trade market.

The Warriors have significant financial flexibility through several contracts.

Jimmy Butler’s $56.8 million salary expires after this season, providing a substantial potential trade-matching piece.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis carries a $20 million salary this season, with another $20 million for 2027-28 that has only $3 million guaranteed before its July deadline.

That structure could appeal to teams seeking future financial relief.

Golden State also controls most of its future first-round selections, including its 2027, 2028 and 2029 picks, although protections on its 2030 selection affect which picks can be traded.

Those assets could position the Warriors as a compelling trade partner if their early resurgence continues.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. previously expressed confidence in the team’s ability to improve its roster through trades.

“If you just look at our books, our assets, all that stuff, we’ve got a lot of ways to entice teams and make things available and worthwhile for them to do a trade with us,” Dunleavy told reporters.

The Warriors must still navigate salary-cap restrictions, and Lacob offered no indication that a specific deal is imminent.

But if Lendeborg continues his rapid ascent alongside Curry, Golden State could have both the motivation and resources to pursue another major move.

For a franchise that appeared to be approaching a crossroads, its rookie sensation has created an unexpected opportunity.