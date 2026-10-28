Warriors Get Major Kristaps Porzingis Health Update Amid 1-3 Start

The Golden State Warriors reportedly do not expect Kristaps Porzingis to play for them again, as the Latvian star remains sidelined with a private health issue that has led him to seriously contemplate retirement.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors are already resigned to the idea of either trading Porzingis, buying out his contract or exploring other avenues.

“Team sources continue to express an extreme level of pessimism that Porzingis will ever play for the Warriors again, but he could end up helping the organization in another way, because his contract, which is only guaranteed for $3 million next season, could still prove to be valuable in executing a trade,” Slater reported on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingis Trade Options

Slater reported last week that the Warriors had begun exploring trade options for Porzingis, who is owed $20M this season and $3M guaranteed next year. However, in his latest update, the Warriors insider revealed that the chances of a trade materializing are slim — largely due to Golden State’s reluctance to attach first-round draft picks.

“…Under the new anti-tanking rules, there aren’t any obvious trade partners ready to part with a usable player for a minor asset, especially in late October,” Slater wrote of a possible Kristaps Porzingis trade.

“[Mike] Dunleavy has already gauged the temperature on the trade market, league sources said, but this is traditionally a quiet time in that respect. Front offices are typically in fact-gathering mode about their roster before making bigger-picture decisions closer to January and February.

Warriors Stay Patient

Beyond Porzingis’ health issue, the Warriors are also navigating injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody. However, the emergence of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has given the team a reason for optimism and the flexibility to stay patient, according to Slater.

“Right now, the Warriors are showing a willingness to remain patient with the Porzingis contract and let the market materialize, league sources said,” Slater wrote.

“If Porzingis proves willing to give back a large chunk of money in a buyout, his expiring $20 million deal could become even more financially appealing for an eventual trade partner attempting to gain some financial benefit.”

Lendeborg’s historic start has also softened the blow of Porzingis.

“Lendeborg’s immediate success has brightened the mood and eased some concern around the Warriors,” wrote Slater. “The rookie wing had 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a surprising blowout win in Denver on Monday night.

“…While evolving through a semi-rebuild, the Warriors have shown an increased willingness to give opportunity to their youth in an effort to unearth some gems and improve their long-term outlook.”

The Warriors (1-3) will next face the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) on the road tonight.