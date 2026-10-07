Warriors Proposed to Trade Kristaps Porzingis for High Motor Stretch Big

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a familiar predicament to start the 2026–27 season, as Kristaps Porzingis is once again sidelined with an undisclosed illness.

To make matters worse, the Warriors reportedly have no idea when Porzingis will be cleared to return to the court. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Tuesday that he “hasn’t seen” the Latvian big man at the Warriors facility in over a week.

Amid the concerns, it makes perfect sense for the Warriors to cut ties with Porzingis for a more reliable and younger stretch big. The following Warriors trade idea will land Jalen Smith and Leonard Miller from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Porzingis.

Warriors Trade Idea Ends Porzingis

Warriors would receive: Jalen Smith, Leonard Miller

Bulls would receive: Kristaps Porzingis

The clean 2-for-1 transaction does not involve any draft assets moving either way.

Why the Warriors Do It

Jalen Smith made a career-high 1.5 threes at a serviceable clip of 37% last season, firmly establishing himself as one of the best stretch bigs in the league. He also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks PER36, impressing scouts with high motor and relentless activity on the boards. Smith may not be a sexy name like Porzingis, but he’s the exact type of player that the Warriors can use. And he projects as a good fit in their culture.

The 6-foot-8 undersized center has also shown mobility in pick-and-roll coverages, and the rare ability to guard fellow stretch bigs on the perimeter. Steve Kerr could potentially pair him with either Draymond Green or Al Horford in versatile lineups.

As for Leonard Miller, the 6-foot-10 wing’s three-point shot is a work in progress, but he’s an excellent off-ball cutter and possesses good fluidity for his size. He can thrive in a Warriors system that uses a lot of misdirections to get cutters open lanes to the rim.

Both players are on expiring contracts — Smith at $9.4M and Miller on a $2.4M team option — making them low-risk acquisitions for the Warriors. As such, Golden State’s ambitious plans for 2027 will still be alive with this hypothetical trade.