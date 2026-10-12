Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Injury Situation Gets More Complicated

The Warriors have beaten the Lakers and Kings.

But the headline is an empty locker. Kristaps Porzingis is away from the team, and nobody can say when he’s back. Opening night is Oct. 21. This is no longer a small story.

Porzingis Absence Raises Real Questions

As per Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard:

“The Warriors say they don’t know where Kristaps Porzingis is, exactly what he’s dealing with health-wise, or when he might be able to return to the court. He didn’t make last week’s trip to Hawaii after GM Mike Dunleavy announced that he’d be out indefinitely and has been absent since.”

Teams always take note of injuries. That’s normal. But this is different. There is no public diagnosis, no date and no plan. Steve Kerr also called it concerning.

Health is the whole story with this team. Every missed or injured player matters. If Porzingis is out long, Golden State loses its best big-man floor spacer.

Then there’s the message. Silence breeds worry. A short update from the front office would calm fans. Right now, the vacuum fuels every rumor.

Dunleavy can’t sit still forever. If the wait drags, he must find a backup plan at center.

Preseason: What to Expect

So far, the early signs are encouraging. Golden State routed the Lakers 124-98. Then it edged the Kings 111-106.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg seems to be the main storyline. He posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against Sacramento. That’s a loud stat line for a rookie. He looks ready for rotation minutes.

If we take a look at Curry’s minutes. He played just 14 against the Kings. That’s smart. The Warriors must protect him. His health matters more than any exhibition.

Also, watch the lineups. I expect more small-ball with Draymond at center. Shooting must carry this group. Brandin Podziemski’s new five-year, $110 million extension signals the long-term plan.

Bottom line is that preseason wins are nice. They don’t answer the Porzingis question. If he returns soon, jumbo lineups can shine. If he doesn’t, depth gets tested early. Butler and Moody are already out, too. The margin for error is slim.