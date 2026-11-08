Warriors’ Stephen Curry Addresses ‘Frustration’ Over Benching to Start Overtime vs. Magic

Steve Kerr sprung a surprise during the Golden State Warriors‘ overtime win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday, November 7. Heading into overtime, the veteran head coach opted to keep Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the bench to begin the period.

The bold choice paid off. It gave Curry and Green some additional rest before they came back onto the court to help Golden State secure a win. Furthermore, it allowed some of the Warriors’ younger talents to prove they’re capable of handling such a big moment.

Speaking to the media after the game, Curry addressed Kerr’s decision and the body language both he and Green displayed on the bench.

“It was a very weird situation,” Curry said. “Where I know I’m on somewhat of a minute watch. You go into overtime. Coach has on the board who’s going in to start, and it’s always been a foregone conclusion that Draymond and I, if he’s not in foul trouble, are going to be out there. And our names weren’t on there. Obviously, Draymond and I are going to have a reaction to that, because we’re competitors and want to be out there.”

Curry continued.

“The conversation and the energy were more (about) frustration for us. Not doubt for the unit that was going out there. We wanted to make sure that they knew that, because they’ve been playing well all year.”

Golden State ultimately won the overtime period 16-9.

Stephen Curry Trusts Warriors Bench

When speaking to the media during his postgame news conference, Kerr revealed that Curry had praised his teammates for their contributions off the bench.

“He spoke to the team after the game about the contributions of the bench, and he mentioned how much trust that he and the vets have in the young guys,” Kerr said. “So, we’ve got a good thing going.”

According to NBA Stats, the Warriors are seventh in the NBA for bench points over their first 10 games of the season. Kerr’s second unit is shooting the rock at a 45.3% clip from the field and 35.5% clip from deep.

It makes sense, then, that Curry has been impressed with the work Golden State’s bench rotation has been putting in.

Warriors Sit Fourth In The West

Coming into the season, there were a lot of people expecting the Warriors to struggle. After all, both Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler are set to miss a significant portion of the season. Kristaps Porzingis’ health issues only made the Warriors’ situation worse, too.

However, with Yaxel Lendeborg hitting the ground running, Golden State has emerged as a well-balanced roster with both youth and championship experience. Kerr’s team has won seven of its opening 10 games and is currently on a seven-game winning streak. The fact that a lot of the Warriors’ young talents can still improve is further cause for optimism.

Golden State will be back in action when it faces the 4-5 New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, November 9.