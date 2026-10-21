Warriors Make Stephen Curry Announcement Ahead of Lakers Opener After Injury Scare

A moment that briefly alarmed fans at Chase Center on Sunday appears unlikely to keep Stephen Curry out of the Golden State Warriors’ season opener.

Curry was listed as probable with right ankle soreness for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday night.

The designation is an encouraging development for Golden State after its franchise cornerstone limped off the court during Sunday’s open practice, raising questions about his availability.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr downplayed the concern afterward, and Curry returned to practice Monday.

With Golden State already missing several important players, the team can hardly afford another prolonged absence from its leading scorer.

Stephen Curry Avoids Major Injury Scare Ahead of Lakers Game

The concern began Sunday when Curry appeared to tweak his right ankle during Golden State’s open practice.

The 38-year-old guard limped toward the locker room, creating an anxious moment just days before the Warriors were scheduled to begin their season.

Kerr moved quickly to address the situation.

“He said he’s fine,” Kerr told reporters afterward, according to The Associated Press.

Curry subsequently participated fully in Monday’s practice.

The probable designation on Tuesday’s injury report provided further reassurance, although it does not guarantee that Curry will play.

For Golden State, the distinction matters.

Curry averaged 26.6 points and 4.7 assists last season, but a right knee injury limited him to 43 appearances.

He missed 27 consecutive games during the closing months of the campaign, leaving the Warriors struggling to generate consistent offense.

Golden State eventually missed the playoffs after falling to Phoenix in the play-in tournament.

Now entering his 18th NBA season, Curry remains central to virtually everything the Warriors hope to accomplish.

His shooting stretches opposing defenses well beyond the 3-point line, while his movement creates opportunities for teammates even when he doesn’t touch the ball.

The Warriors will need those qualities immediately against a Lakers team led by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Warriors Face Mounting Injury Concerns Before Season Opener

Curry’s encouraging outlook comes amid a difficult stretch for Golden State’s roster.

The Warriors have ruled out Brandin Podziemski because of bilateral lower back soreness, according to Tuesday’s injury report.

Jimmy Butler III remains sidelined following right ACL surgery, while Moses Moody is recovering from left patellar tendon surgery.

Kristaps Porzingis is also out because he is not with the team, and reserve center Charles Bassey is questionable with right patellar tendinopathy.

Those absences leave Kerr with difficult decisions as Golden State begins its season.

The Warriors have already confirmed that rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg will start Wednesday against Los Angeles.

The 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft impressed during the preseason, earning the confidence of Kerr and veteran teammate Draymond Green.

But the rookie’s immediate opportunity also underscores Golden State’s need for healthy contributors.

Curry’s presence becomes even more important with several rotation players unavailable.

Without their franchise star, the Warriors would face a considerably steeper challenge against a Lakers team looking to establish itself as a Western Conference contender.

For now, Golden State appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario.

Curry remains on the injury report, but the Warriors have reason to expect him on the floor when Wednesday’s opener tips off.

After an injury-plagued finish to last season, that would be a welcome beginning.