Warriors Get Major Stephen Curry Injury Update Before Lakers Opener

The Golden State Warriors won’t have Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody or Kristaps Porzingis when they open their season Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. But they expect to have Stephen Curry.

That was hardly a certainty Sunday night, when Curry limped off the floor during the Warriors’ open practice at Chase Center and headed straight to the locker room.

Less than 24 hours later, the outlook had changed considerably.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Monday that Curry participated in the team’s entire morning practice and is expected to play in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“He’s fine,” Kerr said, according to The Athletic’s Nick Friedell.

For Golden State, already preparing to begin the season without three important rotation players, the update could hardly have come at a better time.

Steve Kerr Clears Up Stephen Curry Injury Scare

Curry’s sudden departure from Sunday’s public workout left an uneasy silence inside Chase Center.

The 38-year-old guard appeared to lose his footing during a scrimmage before limping toward the sideline and eventually disappearing into the locker room.

Early reports suggested Curry might have aggravated his right knee, the same one that sidelined him for 27 consecutive games last season.

That possibility was especially concerning considering how much the Warriors have emphasized managing Curry’s workload entering his 18th NBA season.

The team subsequently clarified that Curry had tweaked his right ankle, not his knee.

Kerr spoke with Curry following Sunday’s practice and immediately downplayed the severity of the injury.

Still, Golden State had an important question to answer: Would Curry be ready for opening night?

Monday’s practice provided the strongest indication yet.

Curry completed the session without being held back, and the Warriors now expect him to be available against the Lakers.

The update is more definitive than Kerr’s initial reassurance, although Curry’s official game status remains subject to the team’s final injury report.

The two-time NBA MVP averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds last season but appeared in only 43 games because of injuries.

Golden State cannot afford another prolonged absence from its franchise cornerstone.

Warriors Need Stephen Curry Against Lakers Amid Injury Crisis

The Warriors’ opening-night injury situation leaves little room for additional setbacks.

Butler remains sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL, and Moody continues his rehabilitation from a torn patellar tendon.

Porzingis, meanwhile, is out indefinitely as he deals with an unresolved health issue.

Their absences have forced Kerr to consider unconventional lineup combinations, including Draymond Green at center alongside Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg.

Curry’s presence would provide the offensive foundation that makes those combinations viable.

His shooting range forces defenses to extend well beyond the 3-point line, creating space for teammates who otherwise would struggle to generate consistent scoring opportunities.

Against a Lakers team led by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, Golden State will need Curry’s scoring and playmaking to keep pace.

The Warriors have spent much of training camp trying to balance immediate competitiveness with the long-term health of their aging core.

Curry has also spoken about his goal of playing at least 65 games this season after injuries disrupted his previous campaign.

Sunday’s scare briefly threatened that plan before the regular season even began.

Now, with Curry back on the practice floor and expected to play Wednesday, Golden State can approach its opener with considerably more confidence.

The Warriors still have major injury problems to solve.

For now, their biggest one appears to have been avoided.