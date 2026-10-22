Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gives Blunt Verdict on Luka Doncic Officiating

The Golden State Warriors opened the season with a 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The final score told one story. What happened between Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Luka Doncic told another.

Lendeborg drew the assignment of guarding Doncic in his professional debut. Physical possessions, trash talk, and a second-quarter confrontation that required officials and teammates to step in followed. Lendeborg picked up a technical foul. Doncic did not.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr weighed in.

Kerr on What Lendeborg Dealt With

Kerr did not shy away from the officiating when asked about Lendeborg’s foul trouble.

“He had three fouls that probably wouldn’t be fouls in any other league in the world,” Kerr said. “But it’s the NBA. He’s gotta learn this stuff.”

Kerr also took issue with the technical foul that was assessed to Lendeborg but not to Doncic after the two exchanged words throughout the second quarter.

“Kind of ridiculous,” Kerr said.

Kerr acknowledged that the language Lendeborg used likely triggered the call, but his frustration was with the one-sidedness of it. Doncic had been jawing at Lendeborg throughout the sequence, pointed at him on the bench after hitting a jumper, and launched a half-court heave at the buzzer before getting in the rookie’s face. None of that drew a whistle.

What Lendeborg Said After the Game

Lendeborg did not hold back when asked about his first experience guarding Doncic.

He said the respect he had for Doncic coming into the game was based on highlights and reputation. After experiencing the constant complaining and foul-baiting firsthand, Lendeborg said that respect is gone.

Lendeborg acknowledged that he told Doncic he could not score on him throughout the game. As the primary defender, Lendeborg held Doncic to 1-of-6 shooting. Doncic still finished with 28 points on the night, leaning heavily on free throws where he went 9-of-9 to offset an inefficient 7-of-18 from the field.

The rookie scored 12 points in 29 minutes in his debut.

Final Word for the Warriors

The Warriors lost by 22. That part needs to improve. But the rookie who was asked to guard Luka Doncic in his first professional game did not back down, did not apologize, and earned the backing of his head coach and teammates.

Lendeborg will learn the officiating. He will adjust to the way the NBA calls contact. What he will not do, based on everything he showed Tuesday night, is change who he is.

The next meeting is eight days away.