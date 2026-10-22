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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gives Blunt Verdict on Luka Doncic Officiating

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors opened the season with a 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. The final score told one story. What happened between Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Luka Doncic told another.

Lendeborg drew the assignment of guarding Doncic in his professional debut. Physical possessions, trash talk, and a second-quarter confrontation that required officials and teammates to step in followed. Lendeborg picked up a technical foul. Doncic did not.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr weighed in.

Kerr on What Lendeborg Dealt With

Kerr did not shy away from the officiating when asked about Lendeborg’s foul trouble.

“He had three fouls that probably wouldn’t be fouls in any other league in the world,” Kerr said. “But it’s the NBA. He’s gotta learn this stuff.”

Kerr also took issue with the technical foul that was assessed to Lendeborg but not to Doncic after the two exchanged words throughout the second quarter.

“Kind of ridiculous,” Kerr said.

Kerr acknowledged that the language Lendeborg used likely triggered the call, but his frustration was with the one-sidedness of it. Doncic had been jawing at Lendeborg throughout the sequence, pointed at him on the bench after hitting a jumper, and launched a half-court heave at the buzzer before getting in the rookie’s face. None of that drew a whistle.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What Lendeborg Said After the Game

Lendeborg did not hold back when asked about his first experience guarding Doncic.

He said the respect he had for Doncic coming into the game was based on highlights and reputation. After experiencing the constant complaining and foul-baiting firsthand, Lendeborg said that respect is gone.

Lendeborg acknowledged that he told Doncic he could not score on him throughout the game. As the primary defender, Lendeborg held Doncic to 1-of-6 shooting. Doncic still finished with 28 points on the night, leaning heavily on free throws where he went 9-of-9 to offset an inefficient 7-of-18 from the field.

The rookie scored 12 points in 29 minutes in his debut.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 and Gui Santos #15 of the Golden State Warriors defend against the dribble of Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a game at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Warriors

The Warriors lost by 22. That part needs to improve. But the rookie who was asked to guard Luka Doncic in his first professional game did not back down, did not apologize, and earned the backing of his head coach and teammates.

Lendeborg will learn the officiating. He will adjust to the way the NBA calls contact. What he will not do, based on everything he showed Tuesday night, is change who he is.

The next meeting is eight days away.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gives Blunt Verdict on Luka Doncic Officiating

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