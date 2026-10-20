Warriors Proposed to Flip Kristaps Porzingis for $186M All-Star Center

The Golden State Warriors face a familiar predicament with center Kristaps Porzingis, who missed the entire preseason due to an undisclosed medical issue and is set to sit out the start of the regular season.

The Latvian similarly missed more than half of Golden State’s games last season after arriving from the Atlanta Hawks in a midseason trade.

The following Warriors trade proposal ends the Porzingis saga once and for all, bringing in a 3-time All-Star starting center to play next to Stephen Curry.

Warriors Trade Lands 3-Time All-Star

Warriors would receive: Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray

Kings would receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler

Following the hypothetical trade, the Warriors would shave nearly $7M off their payroll. While they would remain $7.7M above the first apron, they stay a comfortable $4.97M below the second apron, giving them the flexibility to make additional moves at the trade deadline. The Kings, meanwhile, would be hard-capped at the first apron.

Why the Warriors Do It

While a high-stakes trade like this carries inherent risks, it could be precisely the kind of bold move needed to build a contender around Stephen Curry.

Sabonis is a three-time All-Star, a three-time rebounding champion and two-time All-NBA Third Team selection. He will instantly fix o

Meanwhile, Keegan Murray projects as a ideal 3-and-D wing alongside rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. The 26-year-old hasn’t quite met high expectations since Sacramento selected him fourth overall in 2022. Across four seasons, he has posted respectable averages of 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds (starting 253 of 256 games), though his 36% career mark from three-point range leaves room for improvement.

Yet, Murray’s ability to knock down shots off screens makes him a natural fit. After struggling for open looks in Sacramento’s cramped offense, a rebound into the early-to-mid 40s from deep is entirely within reach alongside Curry’s unmatched gravity.

Should Warriors Trade Jimmy Butler?

Now, for the elephant in the room.

Butler (ACL) is reportedly on track to return by January or February, but the crucial question remains: can the Warriors hold things together until then? Several insiders suggest Golden State could make drastic moves before the February trade deadline if the season spirals early. Frankly, given the glaring concerns facing Steve Kerr’s squad, a deadline shakeup feels like the more likely outcome.

The Warriors, though, have no desire to move on from Butler and view the veteran wing as a long-term piece beyond just the 2026-27 season.

“Though the market views an injured Butler as a negative value on an expiring $56.8 million deal, general manager Mike Dunleavy still sees him as an essential part of the next few years,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported last week.

“A large part of Dunleavy’s offseason inactivity is rooted in his belief that Butler is a major ingredient toward winning, with impactful days still ahead.”